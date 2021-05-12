Evelyn & Avery – A New Crafting Graphic Novel Series By Lauren Pierre

Evelyn & Avery is a new three-book graphic novel series by Lauren Pierre, that has just been sold at auction to Kait Feldmann at HMH/Etch.

A young graphic novel series, Evelyn & Avery is about making crafts, mistakes, and friends. In the first installment, Evelyn and her skunk-kit best friend, Avery, must race to resolve a misunderstanding before their friend moves away.

Lauren Pierre is a cartoonist and illustrator who worked as a colourist on middle-grade graphic novel Twins by Varian Johnson and Shannon Wright published by Scholastic Graphix last year,, and is coloring the upcoming graphic novel Creaky Acres by Callista Brill and Nilah Magruder out from Kokila this year, as well as working as an assistant colourist for the webcomic, Tamberlane. But with Evelyn & Avery, she is writing, drawing and colouring the whole three-book series.

Lauren tweeted "Evelyn and Avery are extremely near and dear to my heart, and have gone through MANY iterations over the years (you might recognize them from my webcomic days!). Their world is largely inspired by the shows I grew up loving as a kid, like Arthur, PB&J Otter and Winnie the Pooh.I made a short comic about them last year!!"

And you can read that comic right here.

Publication of the first book is set for 2024, and her familiar-to-Bleeding Cool agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management sold North American rights.

Etch is a new imprint in HMH's Books for Young Readers group, launched this time last year, and dedicated to" publishing graphic novels that exemplify the best in art and storytelling across genres and reflect the diversity of young readers". The imprint will release around 15 books per year, including the recently announced The Worst Ronin. HMH – or Houghton Mifflin Harcourt – is a publisher based in Boston's Financial District and specialised in textbooks, instructional technology materials, assessments, reference works, and fiction and non-fiction for both young readers and adults. They also have an extensive graphic novel line.