Everyone Making Plans For Final Days Of X-Men Vs Orchis (XSpoilers)

Immortal X-Men #17, Uncanny Spider-Man #3, Invincible Iron Man #12, Wolverine #39 and X-Men Infinity Unlimited #114 bring Orchis closer...

We already looked a little about what's up with Jean Grey and Charles Xavier in today's X-Men comics, but as well as Immortal X-Men #17, we also have Uncanny Spider-Man #3, Invincible Iron Man #12, Wolverine #39 and X-Men Infinity Unlimited #114. First, Orchis comes to Wakanda looking for Vibranium, in Wolverine.

And they offer a Stark Sentinel in return for a chunk of it. Well, they are useful things.

Uncanny Spider-Man has them being used for crowd… okay, not control so much, more crowd rabble rousing…

While Invincible Iron Man has them tracking down other mutants in New York City.

Their scanners as we have seen, can be a bit erratic however.

No wonder Wakanda is not so keen.

The Sentinels and the mutant hating crowd also bring Mystique to the yard.

A handy scapegoat for all manner of mutant goings on in New York…

Her wife, Destiny, can't get home from The White Hot Room soon enough, can she?

While The Kingpin may feel the same about Vanaheim, the Otherworld home currently holding his mutant wife Typhoid Mary.

It's enough to drive Kingpin, as well as Wolverine who had previously abandoned Krakoa…

As well as Black Panther, who mourns after Storm.

There do seem to be a lot of fridges whose doors have been slammed shut in the mutant world… even if we know those doors will be reopened before Gail Simone and Tom Brevoort take over. We get some fun new takes on a new Fastball special circuit…

…Mystique's power set…

… and while Orchis continue to plot…

… including Judas Traveller using Firestar…

… Tony Stark is doing the same. Both with Firestar…

…and with the Stark Sentinels.

Mother Righteous makes her plans too…

As Emma Frost looks to be going public with… something.

And forget the vibranium, Riri Williams is making ships out of the mutant metal Mysterium forged from kirbons in the White Hot Room – and Iron Man armour too.

Funny, I thought it was Ms Marvel who was best at constructing ships.

IMMORTAL X-MEN #17

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230762

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Mark Brooks

X MY HEART! Xavier swore he would stay on Krakoa and defend its memory. He's leaving. There must be a good reason to leave one doomed island for another – and the dark secrets that await beneath Muir Island. Meanwhile, something is very wrong with Jean…or is it something very right?

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $3.99 INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #12

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230748

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Ig Guara (CA) Kael Ngu

Tony Stark is a genius billionaire playboy philanthropist. His wife is a brilliant, brutal telepath. But neither of them have an answer to the Stark Sentinel problem. To solve that, Tony's going to have to go to the smartest person he knows: IRONHEART! But with everything on the line, can Tony still trust her, or have the Rings of the Mandarin changed Riri? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $3.99 UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #4

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230732

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Tony Daniel

SPIDER-MAN'S A MUTANT!

Okay, not that Spider-Man, but we got your attention, eh? Orchis' Stark Sentinels are wreaking havoc across Peter Parker's home turf, and it's not just mutants in the crosshairs now. But while Peter and Kurt thwip and bamf their way around the murderous machines, another set of eyes watches from the shadows. Secrets will be revealed in this penultimate issue!

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINE #39

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230782

(W) Ben Percy (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Leinil Yu

CLAWS IN WAKANDA!

WOLVERINE has gone underground to dodge the heat from ORCHIS' mutant hunt, while BLACK PANTHER is in exile on the outskirts of WAKANDA. But when an illegal cache of precious metals is targeted to further Orchis' agenda, these clawed compatriots will team up to keep the goods out of the bad guys' hands! But can even these two heroes protect the innocents caught in the crossfire? LAST MUTANT STANDING continues!

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: $4.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #114

Published: November 20, 2023

Writer: Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe

Penciler: Guillermo Sanna

Cover Artist: Guillermo Sanna

FALL OF X tie-in: Trouble with the ex! Under Orchis' orders, Firestar subdues Justice and turns him into the enemy. As Angelica gains a worldwide stage for her latest actions, the Avengers—and what's left of the X-Men—question her true motives…

