Everything We Know About DC Comics' Knight Terrors Event So Far This is what we know about Knight Terrors by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, Guillem March, Chris Bachalo, and more.

It will be a two-month crossover event renaming the DC Comics line just as Convergence and Future Tense did before it. DC Comics will officially announce it tomorrow, but teased these two images today with The Joker, James Gordon and Deadman. Here's everything we know about it so far.

Josh Williamson wrote "The easiest way to pitch it was "Freddy vs the DC Heroes." or "Nightmare on DC Street." Not literally, to be clear. And it's so much bigger than a bunch of teenagers running from a homicidal killer in their dreams. This event impacts the DC moving forward. The questions and excitement from the retailers was awesome to witness. I didn't want to get too deep into spoilers but I was able to explain the bigger plot points and the pieces I was excited about.. The goal of this event is to turn the DC Universe into a HORROR line for two months. When I talk with editorial and other creators working on the event, I push that they should have fun and go full HORROR with the stories. Unleash your dark nightmares on to the heroes and villains of DC Comics. And the stories and pitches they have come back with are truly terrifying and creative. You can see that the creators are having fun dragging their favorite heroes into their worst nightmares… And it's got DEADMAN in it! I've always loved Boston Brand and using him as a point of view to tell this story has been a blessing. Dark Crisis was a very big cosmic crisis event with multiple points of view, but here we get a bit more ground…more like six feet under! It opens with a deadly mystery involving the Trinity of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman and then encompasses the entire DC Universe. We're introducing a new extremely powerful villain in Knight Terror as well. I probably made him TOO powerful, to be honest. But hey that's the hero's problem, not mine. We'll talk more about him in the future. But his introduction to the DC Universe is super screwed up and scary."

Superman #1 included this tease:

DC Comics' Free Comic Book Day title is now retitled the Dawn of DC Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day Special Edition with which we have learned more.

Knight Terrors is a miniseries in which Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies at the Hall of Justice. Their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, into a realm of nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero, Deadman. The horror-focused event will take over the DC publishing line in July and August and will feature multiple two-issue miniseries from superstar creative teams yet to be announced. Each of the miniseries will feature a DC Super Hero or Super-Villain confronting their worst nightmares in a "Nightmare Realm." The Superheroes better be careful, as whatever happens to them in the Nightmare Realm will also be reflected in the Waking World.

We have also wondered if the upcoming line-wide crossover would feature Doctor Destiny as its antagonist? Given his prominent appearance in the recent Netflix Sandman TV adaptation? Well, maybe. This is what DC Comics are saying about the crossover event, now being previewed for Free Comic Book Day for the 6th of May.

DAWN OF DC KNIGHT TERRORS 2023 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by CHRIS BACHALO and HOWARD PORTER

DC's previously announced Dawn of DC 2023 FCBD Special Edition now has the expanded title of Dawn of DC Knight Terrors 2023 FCBD Special Edition, and will set the stage for the two-month horror-focused Knight Terrors event, headlined by an all-new story from Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and—in his first DC work in years—Chris Bachalo! This can't-miss prelude issue, also including behind-the-scenes looks at the chilling design work for this unique story, has a new cover by superstar artist Jason Fabok, seen above (final version will have trade dress). The story starts as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman discover the dead body of one of their earliest enemies at the Hall of Justice. Their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and into a realm of nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero, Deadman.

Standard Version – Sold in bundles of 25 for $7.50 NET (30 cents NET per copy)

Foil Variant – $9.99 SRP

"One of their earliest enemies at the Hall of Justice"? Well, Doctor Destiny appeared in 1961, in Justice League Of America #5 …