Crossover Has 20 Variants, But Department Of Truth Gets Peach Momoko

A little bird just told me that there's more to my Crossover story from earlier this week. Come to find out, Image seems to have over 10,000 copies in variants alone already lined up. Now, I don't know for sure, but I'll guess that means maybe 15? 20 covers so far? Featuring all manner of comic book characters from across the industry? We last heard retailers were jumping the gun on cover requests before the book is even solicited… So we've got a week to go before Image officially begins their call. What number do you reckon they'll be up to by then? Our source revealed that one artist in particular may be of interest… but we'll see if they'll give us any more clues in the meantime. A reminder that Donny Cates' Absolute Carnage at Marvel last year still took second to Image's Spawn – perhaps he'll get in at #1 this time around with Image Comics backing him.

While we wait to find out more… I'm told Image Comics' The Department Of Truth from James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' series is another hot, hot, hot commodity and I've got my hands on Scott's Collectables' Peach Momoko cover before anyone else. Stunning.

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL200012

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Martin Simmonds

SERIES PREMIERE! Cole Turner has studied conspiracy theories all his life, but he isn't prepared for what happens when he discovers that all of them are true, from the JFK assassination to flat Earth theory and reptilian shapeshifters. One organization has been covering them up for generations. What is the deep, dark secret behind the Department of Truth? Bestselling writer JAMES TYNION IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) debuts his first Image ONGOING SERIES alongside breakout artist MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy)! In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99