EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: Time Corps #16 from Wunderman Comics

Time Corps is a science fiction series from Venice, California-based publisher Wunderman Comics, offering a dramatic slant on what happens after we die and the challenges keeping time moving in the right direction. If you die without having done enough good or bad to earn a final disposition in your spiritual system and you might end up stopping anachronisms from breaking history as an agent of the Time Corps!

The main cast of this book are a motley crew, based in Venice Beach in 2002: a Mayan athlete called Smoke Jaguar, a Russian countess named Paulina Popova and a Prohibition-era gigolo named Garibaldi ("Gary") DiLovorno. They're overseen by substation chief, former Roman centurion Gaius Equitus Brutus, all under the watchful eye of their supervisor, Department of Motor Vehicles vet Prunella Jones.

They've joined together with the crew watching over Chicago in 1998: British baron and lawman Thomas Sheffield; Ogedei Khan, son of Genghis; tech savant Vivian Waradi from the 1980s and their substation chief, Cherry Turner (wife of Nat). Their supervisor is very close to being done with this kind of work and gaining her desired final dispensation, a Cheyenne warrior woman called Falling Star. The two groups start the issue returning from somewhere surprising with information that is, at best, impossible.

The following is the solicitations text for issue sixteen, written by Hannibal Tabu with art by Neal Yamamoto, and letters and coloring by Josephine Roberts. In total, it's a twelve-issue run written by Tabu starting at issue twelve, taking over for series creator Nate Wunderman, the company's publisher.

There is chaos in the Timeline Continuity Department, one of the elaborate extensions of the Celestial Bureaucracy that keeps reality going! Two chrono-anarchists called Peter Piernitowski and Malcontent (born Mallory Rice-Toleafoa) have hacked into the bureaucracy and weaponized time! This led them to invade The Last Minute, the Department's HQ outside of traditional spacetime, and now they're unleashing all brands of chaos, including an attempt on the life of the director, Alexander Kronus!

