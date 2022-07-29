Exodus Recalls Fighting in The Crusades in Immortal X-Men #5 Preview

Immortal X-Men #5 time. Kieron Gillen and Dan Watters are friends. You'll see them at the bar together, Kieron as the ancient wizard, Dan as the young warrior. And over drinks they chat – or at least they did in the Before Times. Could there have been some cross-pollination? Or is this steam engine time? Because, for one reason or another, both are writing superheroes who were, or have a legacy of, Crusaders. Medieval Christian warriors taking the faith to the heathen lands of the Middle East, by sword and crucifix, and starting religious wars that lasted for centuries. Dan Watters has been writing Sword Of Azrael for DC Comics with a much greater emphasis on the nature of the Order of St. Dumas, of the Knights Templar, who fought in the Crusades. And you can see that in Tuesday's Sword Of Azrael #1. While Kieron Gillen was writing Once & Future, which had a bit of it, but is now writing Immortal X-Men with all those religious implications. And this Wednesday's issue focuses on the Quiet Council member Exodus and his life as a Crusader. A mutant Crusader. And one who, hundreds of years ago, had a religious experience with a Phoenix. Well, they don't call this Judgment Day for nothing. Preview (two pages of it) below.

Immortal X-Men #5 is written by Kieron Gillen, drawn by Michelle Bandini with a cover by Mark Brooks, who is also in the news right now for a little crusading…

Immortal X-Men #5

by Kieron Gillen & Michelle Bandini, cover by Mark Brooks

THE BOOK OF EXODUS! Bennet du Paris was born in the 12th century. Exodus marched forth with a sword in his hand and a shield in his heart to protect what he believes. It's now the 21st century. What's changed? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. And the Eternals who dared attack Krakoa are going to discover what that means.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 03, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620004700511

| Rated T+

$3.99