Expand Your Hiya Toys Alien Xenomorph Hive with Two New Figures

It is always interesting to see what new Xenomorph figures from the Alien franchise will come to life next from Hiya Toys. Collectors hives are about to get some deadly new additions from Alien: Resurrection and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem. Some hybrids are finally arriving to the 1/18th scale line starting with the human/Xenomorph hybrid known as The Newborn that was seen abroad the USM Auriga. This gruesome and deadly beast stands 5.3" tall and features its elongated design with features of both human and alien. The Newborn is not the only hybrid you can add to your hive as the Predalien from the AVP sequel arrives. This Alien and Predator crossover combines two iconic franchises and makes a truly deadly beast that no-one might be able to stop. This is a 1/18th scale figure I have been waiting to see, and Hiya Toys nailed it and will be a necessary addition to your Alien or Predator collection. Both PX Exclusive figures are priced at $19.99, and pre-orders can be found at your local comic book store or online right here.

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! From Alien Resurrection, the Mutant human/Xenomorph hybrid born aboard the USM Auriga, The Newborn, joins your collection as a figure from Hiya Toys! This eerie creature comes to life in 1/18 scale and features full articulation to recreate a variety of poses. Standing at 5.3" tall, The Newborn figure comes packaged in a window box. Don't miss out on adding The Newborn to your collection!"

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! From the film Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem a Chestburster erupts from Scar's chest; it is a Predalien, a mix of Yautja and Xenomorph! This powerful creature possesses mandibles, dreadlocks, a yellowish hide, with a large multi-spiked blade for a tail. The dome covering the Predalien's head has been faithfully recreated in 1/18 scale along with it's tail, which is thicker and longer than a drone. This 5.7" figure features incredible articulation and comes packaged in a window box. Don't miss out on adding the Predalien to your collection!"