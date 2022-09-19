Fairy Sci-Fi Stories- Grimm Space #1 in Scout's December 2022 Solicits

Grimm Space #1 is a science fiction-meets-fairytales mashup by Frank Martin and Dan Scalisi launches in Scout Comics' December 2022 solicits.

GRIMM SPACE #1

GRIMM SPACE #1 CVR B

(W) Frank Martin (A) Dan Scalisi (CA) Rully Akbar

The perfect mash-up of sci-fi and classic fairy tales has arrived! Grimm Space tackles "Jack and the Beanstalk" with its debut issue as a mechanic named Jack is forced to sell a broken robot at a space bazaar. Instead, the young mechanic trades it for a mysterious navigation unit with star charts to deep, unknown space. Jack hopes the NAV unit will bring him opportunity, but he and his fellow shipmates find trouble of gigantic proportions. Note: Covers A and B connect.

CREATE A COMIC ONE SHOT 2ND PTG

(W) Richard Rivera (A) Michael Duron

Scoot Imprint. Scoot is proud to present our first Create-A-Comic starring Grace and Hanzi! Young creators can color two different stories! In one story, the word balloons have been left blank, and the aspiring writers, even those just learning how to make their first letters, get a chance to tell the story as they imagine it! They can even draw their own version of the characters using artwork examples for reference. Some younger kids may need a little help writing, but that's part of the fun, isn't it? Made for kids of all ages and the adults who want to share their love of comics!

AZZA THE BARBED #4 (OF 5)

(W) Pat Shand (A / CA) Rio Burton

Azza has returned to her homeland to see the hell that the demon god Karka has wrought. With no support from the fractured Obsidian Guard, Azza and Ali are left to wage a war against an evil larger than they can comprehend.

ETERNUS #5

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Marco Del Forno (CA) Rob Prior

Heracles finally learns who really murdered Zeus, but when he confronts the killers they are going to murder him too-until Mina sacrifices herself so he can escape. Persephone and Dionysus get Yusuf appointed Pontifex Rex, the highest religious authority in Rome, but will confront dire consequences for meddling in human affairs.

FOREVER FORWARD #4 (OF 5)

FOREVER FORWARD #4 (OF 5) CVR B

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Arjuna Susini (CA) Chris Shehan

2253. Moody and his friends must escape the robot-dominated future at great sacrifice, but in the aftermath of their escape, they find a new tribal chapter of humanity…devoid of technology. Will he and his friends dare to give up returning home for a quaint peace in a distant future, or will they travel to the very ends of time to solve the mystery of that message and finally find their way back home. Will there even be a future?

LIFE AND DEATH OF THE BRAVE CAPTAIN SUAVE #3

(W) Joseph Sieracki (A) Kelly Williams

In an issue that has it all, you will laugh, you will cry, but most importantly, you will feel. That's right, it's Captain Suave's origin story! Can you afford not to buy this issue? We don't think so!

LOST SOULS HAYWIRE #1

LOST SOULS HAYWIRE #1 CVR B

(W) Darryl Knickrehm (A / CA) Darryl Knickrehm

Bob is a psychiatrist for robots, a psychiatrist who hates his job. Day in and day out he analyzes, certifies and judges the head-spinning drones, the stuttering bots, the self-looping droids-and he's had enough! All this silicon lunacy is driving him insane. Luckily it's his last day on the job. Unluckily, he may have just botched his escape. He's made a mistake. A mistake that has brought an unusual patient-one that will judge him. Part cybernetic The Metamorphosis part Chuck Palahniuk-tinged Twilight Zone, get ready for the transgressive cyberpunk whodunit in the shared world of Lost Souls.

MR EASTA #3

(W) Kit Wallis (A / CA) Kit Wallis

Issue three of the third-best assassin in the galaxy is here! Bob and Mr. Easta are on the trail of their next target and anyone who gets in their way is just volunteering to be added to their kill total. Three times the bullets! Three times the sharts! Three times the sarcasm! If you missed the first two issues, sell a kidney, and get with the speculators who wisely stocked up on the most outrageously irreverent funny book in the universe!

ROAD TRIP TO HELL #2

ROAD TRIP TO HELL #2 CVR B

ROAD TRIP TO HELL #2 CVR C

(W) Nicole D'Andria (A) Monika Maccagni (CA) Joaquin Pereyra

After finding out that his father, Satan, has died, Francis has been named the new king of Hell. The catch? Everyone from Hell has escaped and is trying to kill him in order to seize his title! As a ploy to get to him, a force of Nazis has overrun Angel of Mercy hospital intending to hold his sister hostage. Assisted by his new heavenly protector, Joan of Arc, Francis must go toe-to-toe with the likes of Adolf Hitler, Heinrich Himmler, and Josef Mengele to save his sister!

THUD DOUBLE VISION MAGAZINE #3

(W) Bryan Peabe Odiamar (A) Bryan Peabe Odiamar

Kaye makes contact with Thud, but then everything goes downhill from there. With this first contact made, Bo feels so close to a breakthrough of his own. What must he to do to make his own contact with Thud? Meanwhile, Thud goes on the hunt for BDSM and encounters something he never would've expected. Unfortunately, the city of Oakcago is left in the middle of all the chaos.

WEST MOON CHRONICLES #2

(W) Frank Jun Kim (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

Maddie Green, presumed deceased after going missing eighteen years ago, returns one fateful October night, having aged only seven months! She's been roaming the Sky Wyld-a fey realm where time runs slower-looking for her kidnapped infant girl. Now back in our world, she asks Jae-Sun Rhee to help rescue their daughter and earn a second chance at fatherhood… if he can only confront his own culpability that led to their separation all those years ago.

BEHEMOTH #4

(W) Chris Kipiniak (A / CA) J. K. Woodward

Volume 1 Finale! Behemoth's first operation is collapsing around them. The only hope for completing the mission lies in Dr. Seligman getting past Theresa's bestial instincts to appeal to her humanity… if there is any left.

PHANTASMAGORIA #4

(W) El Torres (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

With the ghosts of the Other Side plaguing London, Inspector Forrester and

the psychic Sada have no choice but to ask for the help of the wounded Professor

Hawke… because the wizard Drodd is possessed by the Intruders and has

activated the Ghost Lens in a rather notorious location.

REST IN PEACE YULE GHOUL ONESHOT

(W) Tyler Ham (A / CA) Firulas Ilustra

What would you do if your favorite holiday was supposed to be Halloween… but it was really Christmas? That question has been on Ghoul's mind! In the follow up to Rest In Peace the Ghoul, unable to keep his Christmas spirit to himself, decides to throw his first ever haunted holiday party – all monsters invited. He dresses his tomb in the finest of décor, from Santa hats on the skulls, to hanging bats on the tree. There may even be some mistletoe! But will his monster pals show up? It's candy canes and candy brains for the ghoul and his friends this holiday season.

