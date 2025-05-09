Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diablo cody, Fang Fiction, Kate Stayman-London, tv, vampire novel

Fang Fiction: Kate Stayman-London's Vampire Comedy Novel Set for Adapt

Fang Fiction, Kate Stayman-London's BookTok fave novel about a vampire fan who meets a vampire, is being developed for TV with Diablo Cody.

Article Summary Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London is being adapted for TV with executive producer Diablo Cody.

The story follows a vampire romance fan who finds herself inside her favorite book, facing danger and love.

Madison Wells is developing the series, with Stayman-London writing and Cody collaborating on the script.

The novel is a BookTok favorite, blending comedy and romantasy with witty, modern vampire adventures.

The Kate Stayman-London novel Fang Fiction is being developed for television at Madison Wells with Diablo Cody as executive producer – with Variety first reporting the news. Stayman-London is adapting her novel for the screen, with Cody said to be working closely with her on the script. The romantasy about a vampire romance fan who meets a real vampire (who's, of course, hot) is expected to be taken out to buyers soon. MW founder and CEO Gigi Pritzker will also executive produce along with Rachel Shane — MW's head of TV and film — and creative producer Amanda Morgan Palmer. Cody's longtime manager and producing partner, Mason Novick, will also be an executive producer. MW had previously pursued Stayman-London's debut novel, "One to Watch."

"Fang Fiction is my love letter to every romantasy reader who's dreamed of waking up inside the world of her favorite novels (and maybe making out with the sexy villain!)," said Stayman-London. "I can't wait to bring these adventurous, funny, passionate characters to television, and I will never forget the day I found out that one of my favorite writers, Diablo Cody, had read and loved the novel. I am so grateful to the team at Madison Wells for their passion and dedication. Working on a story I hold so dear with collaborators I respect so deeply is every writer's dream."

"Kate Stayman-London is such a distinctive, bold author, we immediately fell in love with her original voice and sexy, enthralling story," said Shane. "We are so grateful to our team, especially Amanda Morgan Palmer, for her tireless passion that led to this relationship with an incredibly talented storyteller who perfectly aligns with Madison Wells' commitment to highlighting badass women in entertainment."

In "Fang Fiction," Tess discovers that she is the only one who can help the hero of her favorite vampire novel, "Blood Feud," as he is trapped in the world of the book. Tess soon finds herself on a mysterious island surrounded by deadly vampires — and also falling in love with one.

"Fang Fiction had me at 'sexy vampires' but I wasn't expecting to be so completely delighted and transported by this fabulous book," said Cody. "I am so psyched to help to bring Kate Stayman-London's vision to lucky viewers everywhere."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!