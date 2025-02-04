Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney, Fantastic Four, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: fantatsic four, H.E.R.B.I.E.

Fantastic Four #209, First Appearance Of H.E.R.B.I.E, Booms On eBay

Fantastic Four #209 from 1979 with the first appearance of H.E.R.B.I.E, booms on eBay, selling for $300 slabbed CGC 9.8

Article Summary Fantastic Four #209 comic featuring H.E.R.B.I.E surges on eBay, fetching high prices due to movie buzz.

H.E.R.B.I.E debuted in 1979's Fantastic Four #209, designed by Jack Kirby for a cartoon series.

Standard copies of the comic sell between $10 and $25; CGC 9.8 copies near $300 on eBay.

Recent surge in value sees CGC 9.8 copies doubling in price from $150 to $300 in just six weeks.

Some people had seen this coming, But there's nothing like a movie trailer to focus the mind. And there is a sudden run on Fantastic Four comic books on eBay, especially for Fantastic Four #209 from 1979, which featured the first appearance in print of the Fantastic Four robot H.E.R.B.I.E.

H.E.R.B.I.E was initially conceived for the cartoon series The New Fantastic Four in 1978 when the character of the Human Torch was unable to be used as he had been optioned separately for use in a solo film, which was never made. So Stan Lee pitched the idea for a cute robot sidekick, and Jack Kirby, who had been hired as a storyboard artist for DePatie–Freleng Enterprises, designed it. This was Kirby's last work for Marvel. The character was introduced to Marvel Comics continuity by writer Marv Wolfman and artist John Byrne in Fantastic Four #209, published in 1979. And now featuring in the new Fantastic Four movie, out this summer. And it is that comic that is suddenly being snapped up on eBay today in all manner of conditions, and prices have been rising throughout the day.

Standard raw copies are selling from between $10 and $25, while a slabbed CGC 9.8 copy has sold for just shy of $300. Two weeks ago, multiple copies peaked at $200. Back in December it was a $150 comic. That's a 100% markup in six weeks.

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles, directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis will be in cinemas for the 25th of July.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!