Fantastic Four #24 Remembers The Blood Hunt Just Happened (Spoilers)

Last month's Fantastic Four #23 managed to tie in with the very final issue of Blood Hunt. Better late than never of course, and in Fantastic Four #24, two years into this most remarkable run of the comic by Ryan North, it seems that there is a little fallout regarding what happened.

Only a little, of course, because while the world may have been plunged into eternal darkness for a few days, and all the vampires came out to feed while special super vampires took down the Avengers, life moves on. But not, it seems, for everyone.

Because the vampires of the Marvel Earth are now out and about and playing street basketball in the sun's baking rays. In fact, you might have to get used to a lot of vampires trying to get a tan right now. Playing sports, acting jocks, or influencers. Can they show up on TikTok, I'm not sure how that works. Either way, they are ready to enjoy plenty more natural light. This… this isn't going to end well, is it? I guess it depends how many other Marvel titles aside from Fantastic Four and Blood Hunters chooses to acknowledge there are lots of new players out and about in the noon day son. That new Blade series can't launch soon enough…

