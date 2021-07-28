Armagedron Now- Making A New Monster in Fantastic Four #34 (Spoilers)

This week's Fantastic Four #34 by Dan Slott and RB Silva from Marvel Comics concludes The Bride Of Doom storyline which has seen Doctor Doom announce his marriage to his loyal Latverian warrior Victorious. However, his proposal was made with Johnny Stirm hiding under Victorious's bed after an ill-advised night of passion, a fact that she decides to reveal to Doom at the altar. It does not go down well. And this week's solicitations promise that "Doctor Doom's actions will change the life of one of the members of Marvel's First Family in a profound way." And we get to see the returning Armagedron…

Which last month, you may recall, was one of Doom's many ant-Fantastic Four devices being prepared, but one that he was unable to shut down.

Which came in useful for Doom when the fight was taken to the Fantastic Four for the unbearable slight against his name.

Did we see it in Fantastic Four #28? Wellm we certainly heard about it…

And now doing just that to the Human Torch, as we peeked at a couple of days ago.

With Doctor Doom quite happy with the result,

Anyone going to break out the Bangles for that one?

A common thread of the Fantastic Four was that Reed Richards turned Ben Grimm into a monster while Johnny Storm, able to turn his powers on and off, fly, and perform party tricks, remained the hotshot flyboy he always was. Now? Not so much. Another monster for the pantheon…

FANTASTIC FOUR #34

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210631

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks

THE BRIDE OF DOOM Conclusion: "The Sacred Vow of Victor Von Doom!" This issue, DOCTOR DOOM's actions will change the life of one of the members of Marvel's First Family in a profound way. Do not miss this final, fateful chapter! Guest-starring: Namor and the Black Panther! Rated T In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99