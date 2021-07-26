How Doctor Doom Changes A Fantastic Four Member – Forever! (Spoilers)

Okay, I say forever, but certainly for a bit anyway. This week's Fantastic Four #34 by Dan Slott and RB Silva from Marvel Comics concludes The Bride Of Doom storyline which has seen Doctor Doom announce his marriage to his loyal Latverian warrior Victorious. However, his proposal was made with Johnny Stirm hiding under Victorious's bed after an ill-advised night of passion, a fact that she decides to reveal to Doom at the altar. It does not go down well. And this week's solicitations promise that "Doctor Doom's actions will change the life of one of the members of Marvel's First Family in a profound way." Odds were good that this would be the Human Torch in an act of revenge. And so it seems…

Events go down after the wedding, as Doom takes his revenge on all, and Johnny Storm is there to save the day – but seems to pay a terrible price.

He is unable to flame off, and is consumed by a strange fiery energy, which hurts in a way his usual flames do not.

You sleep with Doom's wife, you are unable to touch anyone ever again, and remain in total and constant pain? Yeah, don't mess with Doom's missus, I guess. Are we to look forward to Johnny Storm in a containment suit going forward, just like the original Human Torch's containment tube?

FANTASTIC FOUR #34

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210631

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks

THE BRIDE OF DOOM Conclusion: "The Sacred Vow of Victor Von Doom!"

This issue, DOCTOR DOOM's actions will change the life of one of the members of Marvel's First Family in a profound way. Do not miss this final, fateful chapter! Guest-starring: Namor and the Black Panther! Rated T In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99