Far Cry: Cull The Herd is Tokyopop's Free Comic Book Day Title

Far Cry: Cull the Herd, based on the Ubisoft video game, is this year's Free Comic Book Day title from Tokyopop, out on Saturday, May 4th.

Published by TOKYOPOP, offering a free manga sampler as well.

Villains from Far Cry meet prehistoric challenges and question fate.

Series includes iconic Far Cry characters and explores nature vs. nurture.

Are you a fan of the Far Cry video games? Are you a fan of comic books? Well, good news! TOKYOPOP is unleashing a comic book spinoff of Far Cry in a special pilot edition comic book issue being published for Free Comic Book Day 2024. Taking place on Saturday, May 4th, TOKYOPOP is proud to be a participating sponsor of that annual event. A free TOKYOPOP manga sampler will also be available at select participating locations. Far Cry: Cull the Herd is a preview of the upcoming comic series proper. Free Comic Book Day is the one day of the year when you definitely can have nice things for free!

FAR CRY: CULL THE HERD (FCBD EDITION)

By Ryan Nichols ∙Print SRP: FREE ∙ For Teen Audiences ∙ Available May 4th

Villains from popular Far Cry games are transported into prehistoric times by the priestess Batari, who has pulled them from their lives before they've committed their most heinous crimes. Now, they're tasked with fighting against the dangers of a prehistoric world and challenging their supposed destiny. Will the unusual circumstances encourage them to come together, fight against each other, or go rogue?

This nature-versus-nurture narrative examines popular characters in a new context. The series features appearances from game villains Antón Castillo (Far Cry 6), Vaas Montenegro (Far Cry 3), Pagan Min (Far Cry 4), and Batari (Far Cry Primal).

The Far Cry video games are published by Ubisoft and have thrilled millions of players over the 20-year history of the franchise. Far Cry 4 notably features Pagan Min in the role of lead antagonist; he also appears in TOKYOPOP's CAPTAIN LASERHAWK: A BLOOD DRAGON REMIX – CRUSHING LOVE – an original boys' love manga inspired by the Netflix animated series created by Adi Shankar featuring alter egos of iconic characters from hit Ubisoft video games in a highly referential homage to the early 90s. Interestingly, TOKYOPOP are calling it a manga.

Free Comic Book Day is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to attract new readers to independent comic bookstores. More details are available at https://www.freecomicbookday.com/

