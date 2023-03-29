Feilong Continues His Planet-Sized Grudge in Iron Man #4 (XSpoilers) Feilong comes to Iron Man, and is still all upset about not having dominion over Mars. Will buying Stark Industries salve the pain?

It was a little curious to me that the terraforming of Mars from Jonathan Hickman's Avengers saga didn't seem to be acknowledged as part of the later terraforming of Mars as Arakko in the X-Men books. That may have been because while the first was from Jonathan Hickman, the second was from Gerry Duggan for Planet-Sized X-Men #1 after Hickman had stepped away. Well, with Gerry Duggan now writing Invincible Iron Man and bringing Krakoan characters into it, he gets to revisit the history of Mars in that way.

With Duggan co-created Feilong's trip to Mars, now rewritten as trying to take advantage of what had been left on Mars before the mutants got to it.

And now taking over Stark Industries via both fair means and foul…

With Chibi Iron Men for the publicity.

But if Feilong can't beat Tony Stark by the economic, the physical or the psychological route…

…maybe the legal route is all he has left.

If only there was the help of a legally independent and distinct nation that Tony Stark might be able to call on to deal with Feilong…

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #4

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230917

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

GENIUS, BILLIONAIRE, PLAYBOY?MADMAN?! Tony Stark has met his dark counterpart, and his name is Feilong! This mutant-hating industrialist is the new owner of Stark Unlimited, and that includes all of Tony's tech! Can a furious Tony keep his cool, or will vengeance get the better of him?

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 29, 2023 SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230833

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

Tony Stark is at the end of his ropes, so for support, he turns to-Emma Frost?! Will she help Tony overcome the attacks from his new foe, Feilong? Or will the White Queen leave Tony frozen in his tracks?

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: $3.99