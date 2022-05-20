First Look at Final Issue of Kirkman and De Felici's Oblivion Song

In June, Oblivion Song, the comic by superstar writer and guy with "I think I want the GI Joe and Transformers license this week" money Robert Kirkman, artist Lorenzo De Felici, colorist Annalisa Leoni, and Rus Wooton about a utopian world where a large portion of the population of Philadelphia is lost in New Jersey, is coming to an end.

Sorry, people of New Jersey. It's just, it's the last time we get to make that joke, now that the series is ending. Seems like we were just making it for the first time yesterday. Where does the time go? It's also the last time Image gets paid for an issue of Oblivion Song, which is why they're charging you $5.99 for this one.

Image Comics has sent out an unlettered preview of the final issue, Oblivion Song #36. From the press release:

Check out the preview of Oblivion Song #36 below.

