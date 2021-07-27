First Second Buys 3 JT Petty & Boya Sun Graphic Novels About Mochikoa

Mochikoa is a new three-book debut young reader graphic novel series written by JT Petty and drawn by Boya Sun, that has been acquired by Mark Siegel at First Second to be published in the autumn of 2023. Mochikoa tells the story of an ambitious koala-like character who tries to become a ping-pong champion.

JT Perry is the writer of games Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, Outlast and Outlast 2, wrote graphic novelsBloody Chester, The Rise of Aurora West, and The Fall of the House of West, with Paul Pope, all also from First Second. He also wrote the comic book Brooklyn Animal Control for IDW Publishing and Outlast: The Murkoff Account. Boya Sun is one of a number of artists who work on the graphic novel series called 5 Worlds and co-writer and artist on the graphic novel Chasma Knights.

JT Petty's agent Jackie Eckhouse at Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo and Boya Sun's agent Kelly Sonnack at Andrea Brown Literary Agency negotiated the deal. And another to add to Bleeding Cool's list of graphic novel agent sales.

First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Andrea Brown Literary Agency has become a familiar name to Bleeding Cool, a mid-sized agency specializing in children's and adult literature, celebrating thousands of titles sold since their founding in August 1981. They are headquartered in Northern California and also have offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Orlando, and Denver. Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo LLP is a full-service transactional law firm providing counsel to individuals and companies throughout the entertainment and media industries.