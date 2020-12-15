Flakes From Action Comics #1, Up For Auction Today

Action Comics #1 is one of the most valuable, most desired, most famous superhero comic books of all time. It features the first appearance of Superman, from 1939, created by Joe Siegel and Jerry Shuster. On the 24th of August, 2014, a copy graded as 9.0 by CGC sold on eBay for $3,207,852, the only comic book to have sold for more than $3 million for a single original copy. But you can get an original copy for a couple of hundred dollars. Or at least a tiny part of one.

The ComicConnect.com auction house has a few flakes of paper that fell off a copy of Action Comics #1. And are auctioning those flakes, currently at $230 with a few hours to go.

Maybe someone thinks that, like an earthworm, Action Comics #1 might reform around the flakes of paper. Or maybe, just maybe, it's the only way you or I might come close to owning such a gem. Here's the listing;

Own pieces of history! Pieces of Action Comics #1 that flaked off as the consignor expertly separated an incomplete, brittle copy won in our auction and then CGC'd the pages; these are the first pages certified by CGC – includes a staple! 1st Superman by Siegel and Shuster. The most important comic book in history, Action #1 stands as the introduction of the archetype of all other heroes to come as Superman transcends comics and pop culture as an icon of truth, justice, and the American way! Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman is quite possibly the most recognizable fictional character in the world. The brainchild of two struggling sci-fi fans from the Rust Belt, the Man of Steel became an instant icon to Depression-era readers and transformed into a symbol of national spirit and spunk during the brutal days of WWII. Since then, he has endured as both a beloved character and an embodiment of hope and vigor, making this first appearance not just a piece of comics' history, but of American history as well. Bag measures 2"x3"

And here is how it originally looked.