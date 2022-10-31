Forbidden Planet Undercuts Amazon For Miracleman Omnibus

Marvel Comics recently published the new Miracleman Omnibus, collecting all the Alan Moore/Garry Leach/Alan Davis/Chuck Austen/Rick Veitch/John Totleben issues in one big volume with plenty of extras to boot. It has been a popular book, but the falling pound sterling, the rising US dollar, and the vagaries of international shipping has changed the usual rules,

It has a $100 cover price, and the Amazon US price is $90 – or £93.82 including shipping and exchange fees to the UK. The Amazon UK price for the book is even more, currently at £159. But British shops who have ordered through Diamond UK? It's a massive difference. The recommended retail price is around £83.50, but Forbidden Planet is selling the book in its variant covers for £57.62 plus £5 postage. That's less than the Americans will pay even through Amazon, without international shipping. Other comic shops are available as well, of course.

Anyway, if you are looking to buy someone the Miracleman Omnibus, or maybe just for yourself,. it may be worth checking your local – or not-so-local comic book shop this Christmas.

Miracleman Omnibus Hardcover – October 25, 2022

Middle-aged reporter Michael Moran always knew he was meant for something more. When an unexpected series of events leads him to reclaim his destiny, Miracleman is reborn! But Miracleman's return threatens to unravel Moran's life. Their connections to Dr. Emil Gargunza and Project Zarathustra bring with them disturbing revelations and trigger the return of a childhood friend who, beneath his sinister smile, has become something terrifying. Pushing the concept of the super hero to its logical conclusion, MIRACLEMAN is nothing short of a revelation. The series reinvented the super hero and 40 years later stands as one of the influential works in the comic book artform. This first-ever Omnibus edition collects MIRACLEMAN BOOKS ONE through THREE, complete with a massive trove of covers, original artwork and rare features. COLLECTING: Warrior (1982) 1-18, 20-21; Miracleman (1985) 1, 3, 6-16; Marvelman Special (1984) 1; A1 (1989) 1 [as presented in Miracleman (2014) 1-16]; All-New Miracleman Annual (2014) 1