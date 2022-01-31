Frank Cho Outrage Sketch Covers For Star Wars And Power Girl

We do love a Frank Cho outrage sketch cover here at Bleeding Cool. Taking a blank covered comic book, and adding a satirical cartoon based around the comic book characters in question, and all taken in good humour. Well, mostly good humour. And it appears that Frank Cho has a CGC in-house private signing planned for February, which will see him selling sketch covered comic books to those unable to get to comic conventions where these things are usually commissioned and created. Which means, as a rare treat, we get to see these days before they go on sale, rather than as and when they are created and sold. He writes "Another sketch cover for the CGC in-house private signing in Sarasota, Florida. (February 8-9) I'm bringing these completed sketch covers to CGC headquarter. Those who ordered the sketch covers in advance back in December, tell CGC which of these sketch covers you want. I also will be doing remarques on art prints, comics, and autograph tons of comic books at the CGC headquarters. More sketch covers coming." Her are a few released for now…

Frank Cho adds "I couldn't resist. Fantastic Four has such rich and diverse cast of characters – a blind woman who loves a craggy orange monster and a race of Cosmic beings who sees and observes all. Jack Kirby and Stan Lee were on fire when they wrote Fantastic Four, or smoking some serious weed."

Here is what CGC offered – and for how much! Submissions are not all closed.

CGC is thrilled to announce that we will be hosting the critically acclaimed comic book writer and illustrator Frank Cho for an exclusive In-House Private Signing event! Cho is an Emmy Award-winning comic book creator who is best-known for his newspaper comic strip series, Liberty Meadows. In addition to signing, Cho will be offering his incredible Remarques and sketches for purchase. An extremely limited amount of Remarques and sketches will be available and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. See examples and pricing details below! Cho began his career in the comic book industry working on some of Marvel's most popular books such as Spider-Man, The Mighty Avengers, Hulk, X-Men, Savage Wolverine and Shanna the She-Devil. Some of Cho's most beloved art comes from his highly acclaimed Harley Quinn covers for DC Comics. His creator-owned projects include Fight Girls, Skyborne and World of Payne. "We are honored to host such an influential figure in the comic industry at our headquarters for this special In-House Private Signing," said Brittany McManus, CGC Signature Series Director. "We cannot wait to see all of the submissions that we will be receiving for this event, and with a limited amount of Remarque and sketches available, be sure to check out the details before the spots are gone!" For this exclusive event, ALL CGC members, including free CGC members, can submit books directly to CGC headquarters in Sarasota, Florida. CGC must receive all submissions for this event by Friday, December 31, 2021. If the In-House Private Signing needs to be rescheduled, CGC will securely store all submissions in its vault until the event can be rescheduled. After Cho signs the submitted books, CGC will grade and encapsulate them with an estimated turnaround time of six weeks. If CCS pressing is also requested, the turnaround time is estimated at eight weeks. After grading and encapsulation, the collectibles will be shipped back to their owners. The CGC In-House Private Signing fee for Frank Cho is $75 per item and includes: Frank Cho's signature

Encapsulation with the iconic yellow CGC Signature Series label The CGC In-House Private Signing fee for a Frank Cho Remarque is $460 per item and includes: Frank Cho's illustrated Remarque. Submitters may request the desired Remarque. Important: The final design and subject matter of the Remarque is at the artist's discretion. CGC cannot guarantee Remarque requests. Limited to the first 10 submitters.

Encapsulation with the iconic yellow CGC Signature Series label The CGC Private Signing fee for a Frank Cho Full Figure Sketch is $3,075 per item and includes: Frank Cho's Full Figure Sketch. Submitters may request the desired Full Figure Sketch. Important: The final design and subject matter of the sketch is at the artist's discretion. CGC cannot guarantee sketch requests. Submissions must be a blank sketch cover. Limited to the first 2 submitters.

