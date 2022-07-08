Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 Gets 4th Printing, Dan Brereton Cover

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer stars the titular warrior from the famed 1973 painting by the fantasy art legend, doing what he does best in the service of launching The Frazettaverse. His business is simple — it's all in the name — but maybe he should look for a second career as a comic book retailer instead. Sure, dealing comic books isn't as fun as dealing death, but you have to admit he has a knack for it, with Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 earning a fourth printing, not bad for the debut release from Opus Comics, and that after impressive initial orders followed by two other printings as well. Besides, walking into a comic book shop and seeing a bulging, ax-wielding man behind the counter would only be slightly more intimidating than the atmosphere in some comic shops.

To celebrate, Opus has debuted a new cover for the printing by Dan Brereton, which you can see right here:

Here's what Incendium and Opus Comics CEO Llexi Leon has to say about all of this:

The team have put their all into launching this new series and laying the foundations for the wider Frazetta-verse we're building. So to see this response to our first direct market title is really encouraging. If you or your retailer haven't got a copy yet, you've got one more chance to jump on board and join the adventure!

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 4th Printing will be in stores on August 3rd, but final order cutoff is this coming Monday, July 11th. So get all of your orders in before then so Opus can actually make enough of these before they have to go back for a fifth printing, okay? To entice you, Opus has sent us 10 pages from the comic — nearly half the book — for you to preview below.

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #1 4TH PTG (MR)

MAY228875

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Stefano Martino (CA) Daniel Brereton

Frank Frazetta's legendary creation DEATH DEALER returns to life in collaboration with Frazetta Girls! Mitch Iverson (DOTA: Dragon's Blood, Voltron: Legendary Defender), Stefano Martino (Stranger Things, Doctor Who) and Luis Antonio Delgado (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin) bring you the first salvo in a major launch of new, related titles featuring characters envisioned by the Godfather of fantasy art! This special fourth and FINAL printing features a new cover by Dan Brereton!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

Final Orders Due: Jul 11, 2022

SRP: $4.99