Frank Miller Presents Ancient Enemies by Dan DiDio & Danilo Beyruth

Three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Frank Miller was setting up a new comics publisher with former DC Comics publisher Dan DiDio. Yesterday, Borys Kit of The Hollywood Re-Reporter ran the same story as an exclusive. But they also named one of the books being planned as Ancient Enemies. Well, Bleeding Cool has… acquired some details about that. We look forward to THR-R running that as an exclusive in another three weeks. Earlier today we also looked at the Spice DAO NFT-based funding of the publisher. Now here's a look at one of its first projects.

Initially created by Dan DiDio, with art by Danilo Beyruth – as seen above, Ancient Enemies will also feature a character The Geek created by Frank Miller with original art by Miller. Presumably no relation to The Geek by Todd McFarlane who is planning to get a Spawn spinoff series soon. Maybe they should have a chat.

Frank Miller is a legendary comic book writer and artist, creator of The Dark Knight Returns with Klaus Janson, Batman Year One with David Mazzucchelli, Martha Washington with Dave Gibbons, Hard Boiled and Big Guy & Rusty The Boy Robot with Geof Darrow. Robocop Vs Terminator with Walt Simonson and Sin City, Holy Terror and 300 by himself. Danilo Beyruth is a Brazilian comic book artist. He has worked on Marvel Comics' Ghost Rider, Deadpool v. Gambit and The Unbelievable Gwenpool and created the concept art for the film Motorrad directed by Vicente Amorim. Dan DiDio worked on animations ReBoot and War Planets, before moving to DC Comics as an editorial Vice President in 2002, and was promoted to Publisher alongside Jim Lee in 2010. As well as writing comics for DC, including Superboy, OMAC and Metal Men he spearheaded the New 52 reboot, and became the public face of DC Comics, running Ask The Publishers panels at comic book conventions and attending retailer only forums that travelled the country. Dan DiDio was fired by DC Comics in 2020 just as his new reboot, 5G or Generation Five, was about to be enacted. It was abandoned, though aspects of his plans remain within the publisher's current schedules. Since, he has worked as a tutor at Joe Kubert's Academy.