Frank Miller – Appearing In Rorschach #7? (Spoilers)

Posted on
by

Rorschach, the unauthorised sequel to Watchmen by Tom King and Jorge Fornes, published by DC Comics. Published this week, Rorschach #7 looks to follow up directly from Rorschach #6. Which should not be a surprise.

And we are seeing The Detective following up on the lives of Laura Cummings and Wil Myerson, both of them killed trying to assassinate the Republican Presidential candidate, Turley. With Wil Myerson acting as a parallel for comic book creator Steve Ditko – with a little Alan Moore.

In Rorschach #1, we encountered a seance tape, based on a very real tape, but with Wil Myerson now a member of the group of comic book creators who were involved.

Will Frank MIller Come To Rorschach After All? (Spoilers)
Rorschach #6

We asked if The Detective had gone to visit Frank Miller? Wondered if he would be in? And will he have a special visitor?

Will Frank MIller Come To Rorschach After All? (Spoilers)
Rorschach #6

And now, courtesy of a leak from this Tuesday's Rorschach #7 we have one answer. Not so much whether Frank Miller will be in for The Detective. But if he was in for Will and Laura.

Frank Miller - Appearing In Rorschach #7? (Spoilers)
Rorschach #7

In the Watchmen world, it seems, Frank Miller revived a pirate character called Seaman. And wrote and drew The Dark Fife Returns. Presumably following that with Seaman Year One. Tom King, you are being very, very silly. I wonder if DC had to get the image likeness rights for this?

RORSCHACH #7 (OF 12) CVR A JORGE FORNES (MR)
(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jorge Fornes
Wil Myerson might have been the creator of Pontius Pirate, the most popular comic in history, before he put on the Rorschach mask and tried to kill a would-be president, but he's not the only artist who worked on the character. Other artists fell under Wil's influence, and now all these years later, he too has fallen under the sway to Laura, the #1 Myerson superfan. Is it possible she influenced another comic book legend into playing vigilante? The key here is that tape the detective is trying to decipher, the one with the séance that has been haunting him since the very first issue! All this and a cameo by Dr. Manhattan to boot!In-Store: 4/13/2021 $4.99

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.