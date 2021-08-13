Free Comic Book Day Sales Tomorrow – From Sublime To Ridiculous

Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day. Mostly. Diamond delayed certain titles in the UK, so many UK stores will be running another Free Comic Book Day in two weeks' time and some will hold off everything until then. But here are a look at some of the comic book stores who are going above and beyond on Saturday, with signings, special appearances, sales, salsa, and other celebrations… any comic book stores missed out, send your details (a paragraph or a visual) to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com today and I will run an update tomorrow morning. You can see the list of titles, and full solicits here, as well as a preview of all the DC titles released digitally early. We even have a few FCBD spoilers if you are in the mood, for Hulk, Avengers, Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Venom… or you can just wait till tomorrow.

California

Atomic Basement Comics and Creator's Lab, Long Beach, California

The band Sublime, star Dan Fogler, Gone Loco Spicy Food truck, Radio LBC, guest creators Ray Anthony-Height, Vince Hernandez. Christie Shinn. Rafael Navarro, Kayden Phoenix, Neo Edmund, Maria Zoralita Bellamy, Robert Zailo, Don Borgmeyer, CJ Juzang, Matt Hawkins, David Pepose, Ryan Cady

(Sublime: $5.00 at the Door)

Arsenal Comics, Newbury Park and Ventura, California

Guests: Gerry Conway, Gerry Duggan, Howard Chaykin, Henry Barajas, Agnes Garbowska, Larry Houston, Alyssa Wong

Southern California Comics, San Diego, California

Like past events, we invite local comic creators and vendors to set up outside our storefront, much like a mini comic convention! Bring the whole family to enjoy free comics, local artists, toy vendors, and more!

The FCBD line will open at 10:00am

There is a limit of 5 books per person, but you are welcome wait in line as many times as you'd like to go home with more free comics!

The store will be open 10:00am to 5:00pm

Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals over 2 years old. See Less

Outer Planes Comics and Games, Santa Rosa, California

Free Comic Book Day is finally upon us! In fact, we have so many free comics this year that we're going to make an entire weekend out of it! We will have all the scheduled free comics as well as FCBD t-shirts and posters for sale with Skottie Young's amazing FCBD art! In addition, we will also have a Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale on all trade paperbacks. Stop by for all the nerdy shenanigans at noon! We are complying with the recent indoor mask mandate, so please bring a mask with you

Golden Apple Comics, Los Angeles, California

Free Comic Book Day is happening again and it's the 20th anniversary so we are going BIG!

Creator Signings:

10am-12pm: TONY FLEECS

FREE Stray Dogs (Image) & My Little Pony (IDW) Comics!

12pm-2pm: DAVID MACK

FREE Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology (Dark Horse) Comic!

2pm-4pm CHARLIE STICKNEY

FREE White Ash (Scout Comics) comic!

2pm-4pm NEO EDMUND

FREE Storm Kids Grimms Town comic!

ALL DAY: Play the GRAB BAGS Game and win instantly!

$5 per bag includes Five (5) Random comics from various publishers and years rated All Ages to Teen+ PLUS a Mystery Back Issue Comic valued at $2 to $20! Look for Golden Tickets to win 1 of 20 GRAND PRIZES instantly!!

ALL DAY: FREE Comics!

-Select a handful of comics from a list of titles (Back Parking Lot)

-Additional FREE comics inside Golden Apple, Coffee For Sasquatch, Standings and Creator Tent (front sidewalk).

Food & Drinks:

FREE soda courtesy of FCBD Sponsor Coca-Cola!!!

Additional Food & Drink options for sale:

-Standings Burger Bar (back parking lot)

-Coffee For Sasquatch

-Happy Ice

*Please check back for COVID updates on this event. As of now, masks are required indoors at Golden Apple, Coffee fo Sasquatch and Standings.

Connecticut

Wonderland Comics, Putnam, CT

Wonderland Comics is excited to have local comic artist, inker, colorist, and writer Keith Champagne back for an in-store signing between Noon and 3 PM!

This year, our theme is best masked costume. All interested guests should dress up in their best masked cosplay costume for a chance to win a $500 Wonderland Comics Gift Card.

**Winner will be selected, notified, and announced within 2 days after FCBD. All guests interested in entering must sign-up with a Wonderland staff member, have their picture taken, and consent to us posting their pictures online.**

In addition to the cosplay contest, we will also be holding multiple raffles. All customers will receive 1 free entry for every $25 spent in-store. Additional entries will be available for $1 each. More information on prizes will be provided as get closer to FCBD.

Matt's Sportscards & Comics, Enfield, Connecticut

Come play some old-school favorites for free in our mini-arcade. Please let others waiting have their turn.

Colorado

Hall of Justice Comics & Collectibles, Parker, Colorado

With guests Neil Ewing, Jeremy Glass, Savannah Gross, DJ Hall, Tim Husky, Johnny Larson. Joe Rollman, Sarah Homer, open from 11AM – 7PM! Plus, mokin Zo's food truck, face painting, a bounce house, and free cotton candy!

Florida

Coliseum Of Comics, Lakeland, Florida,

Soft opening

Georgia

TFD Comics and Games, Alpharetta, Georgia

Hey everyone, we are pleased to be able to invite you all to our very first Free Comic Book Day! 1 of each book per person, while supplies last! Along with the free books we are offering a 20% discount on all of our comics, new, old, back issues, and this is stackable with our pull list 10% discount. So come down and start a pull box with TFD and get all of your comics for 30% off on Free Comic Book Day and 10% off the rest of the year! We are also offering a 15% discount for the rest of the store. So D&D books, board games, models, paints, and card games!

Guests. Mark Bagley, Kristina Deak-Linsner, Joseph Michael Linsner, and Joe Pruett will be signing from 12:30-3:30pm. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status and we will be limiting the amount of people in the store at one time. Please social distance as much as possible. We look forward to seeing everyone!

Illinois

Dreamland Comics & Vinyl, Libertyville, Illinois

Meet comic book creators Russell Lissau, Mark Stegbauer, Trevor Mueller and Alan Evans! They'll have free sketches for kids and comics and art for sale!

Graham Crackers Comics Downtown Loop, Chicago, Illinois

Special guest, Alex Rosado, will be signing his works and doing free sketches! As well as handing out free comic book day coloring sheets of his iconic character Alleycat!

Indiana

Guerrilla Publishing Group

Guerrilla Publishing will be at three different shops this year. Also We will have a limited edition print featuring characters from the creators who will be in attendance. Please see the line up below:

Adam Farster and Bill Halliar (Creative Comics Griffith, IN)

Ben Miller and Matthew Hansel (Screaming Comics Dyer ,IN)

Julio A. Guerra and Ashely Esper (Creative Comics 2 Monticello, IN)

Game Knight, Jasper, Indiana

Free Comic Book Day Costume Contest.

Judging will be at 12:30 pm

Prizes will be given out for best adult costume and best child costume.

Iowa

James Kennedy Public Library, Dysersville, Iowa

Celebrate Free Comic Book Day at the JKPL by making your own comic book, superhero mask, bookmark, or other accessories. Drop in anytime between 10:00 am to 12:00 noon to make one or more of these items at the library. Or pick up a take-and-make kit and take home one of these items to make on your own. Each participant will also receive a free comic book donated by Dyersville Comics and Games. If you are planning to create at the library, stations will be set up in the Hoffman Room to allow for social distancing and masks are encouraged. Space is limited so registration is recommended or if all spaces are taken, you are welcome to wait until someone finishes.Take home kits are available while supplies last. Community poster for both events

Kansas

Elite Comics, Overland, Kansas

Free Comic Book Day/Planet Comicon warm-up is going to be awesome! 1000's of FREE comics, store wide sale, sidewalk warehouse sale, raffle drawings, costume contest and some cool surprises. We have 25 'one of each FCBD 2021 books' sets for sale to benefit the Elite Comics Toy Drive. $50 for the set, 100% of the money goes to the toy drive. We are also raffling off a couple of really awesome books tomorrow. $5 tickets, all proceeds to the toy drive. Please be kind to our mall neighbors and leave their parking spaces open.

Cards, Comics & Collectibles, Reisterstown, Maryland

Guests: David Petersen, John Gallagher, Steve Conley from 10am-5pm ET, snacks outdoors (weather-permitting, and while supplies last!).

Massachusetts

Rubber Chicken Comics , Bellingham, Massachusetts

Celebrate our 31st anniversary with a 31% off EVERYTHING instore sale!!

Sidewalk sale with thousands of discount books!

Meet artists and creators!! Cosplay and just a fun day for the whole fam!

Missouri

Comic Book Relief, St Charles, Missouri

It might be later than usual, but Free Comic Book Day is back and better than ever! To celebrate one of our favorite days of the year, we've brought back the fan-favorite tent sale. On top of the FREE comics for everyone that stops by, we'll have a large selection of comics in our tent available for $1 each. We'll also have select half-off graphic novels and free food for the famil

New Hampshire

Khaotic Comics, Dover, New Hampshire

Free comic book day come grab some food and see Steve Lavigne the original colorists of the TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES .1 FREE signature then $5.00 each additional. Also we will have Writer & Artist From Raze Comics Sam Willis and Tre Primm here for signings as well. New events to be added are Pete the Downeast Squad leader of the New England Garrison of 501st Legion will be attending with Star Wars Storm Troopers

New Jersey

Manifest Comics and Cards, Bayonne NJ

We will be open at 11 am with a limit of 6 people in the store at any one time. Stay tuned for our specials!

Buy 3 get 1 FREE graphic novels (including kids and hardcovers)

Buy 2 get 1 FREE variant covers (and blanks)

Buy 2 get 1 FREE Story Sets

25% off board games

50% off back issues

AND the much requested return of t-shirts with our original logo!

New York

Fourth World Comics, Smithtown, New York

Guests: Peter David 10am-12pm, Scott Snyder 1pm-3pm. Customers may have up to three comics signed by each guest. Customers going to the guest tables must wear a face mask out of respect for the creators. We expect a large crowd on Saturday, so please maintain safe distances while waiting to get in the store. We will limit the number of people in the store for the comfort of everyone. Thank you for your understanding.

Androids Amazing Comics in Sayville, New York

Come hang with the creative team behind the newest indie hit comic Tragedy! Artists M. Zapata and Henry Martinez will be in store with writer/creator Phillip Russertt at Androids Amazing Comics in Sayville, August 14th 2021 to celebrate Free Comic Book Day AND the recent release of their smash hit comic book. Come pick up a copy, get it signed and grab a sketch or commission from the artists while you're there!

Jet Pack Comics, Rochester, New York

Guests: Jeff Kline, Christopher Golden, Craig Rousseau, Daniel Warren Johnson, Gregory Bastianelli, Jim Lawson, Matt Smith, Rich Woodall, Tom Sniegoski & Jeannine Acheso

Midtown Comics Astoria, New York

This weekend at Midtown Comics Astoria Outlet take 40% off our huge selection of back issues!

Saturday and Sunday! Open 10AM-6PM both days!

Midtown Comics, Manhattan, New York

Sunday & Monday: take 40% off back issues at all Manhattan stores August 15 & 16!

Midtown Comics:

Times Square: 200 W40th Street

Grand Central: 459 Lexington Avenue

Downtown: 64 Fulton Street.

Ohio

Comic Town, Columbus, Ohio

SPECIALS SALES, PROMOTIONS & DISCOUNTS:

25% off of all Funko POP, Statues, Action Figures and Mystery Minis

50% off of all back issues in our back issue bins

10% off of all trade paperbacks, hard covers and omnibus.

ARTIST ALLEY CREATORS:

J.M. Hunter, Joe Pruitt, Mason Easley, Tierna Seymore. Todd Beistel, Victor Dandridge Jr

Packrat Comics, Hilliard, Ohio

Guests: Dirk Manning, Matthew Spurlock, Cuthroat Comics and Source Point Press

10-6pm: Free Comics

11-2pm: Touch-a-Truck with Hilliard Fire, EMT & Police

10-6pm: Inflatable Truck Slide

11-2pm: Hot Mess Food Truck

10-3pm: Obstacle Course with Ziegen Bike

1pm: Costume Contest

6-7pm: Sensory Friendly Free Comic hour

Alter Ego Comics, Lima, Ohio

At Alter Ego, you'll find over 30 different free comics to choose from, for readers of all ages. Each guest is invited to choose up to 4 different titles. You'll also find volunteer cosplayers dressed as some of your favorite characters, including Captain America, Deadpool, Ant-Man, Superman, Loki, and more! And we'll be bringing out a HUGE selection of sale comic books for only $1 each, as well as boxes and boxes of half-off graphic novels.

Superscript Comics and Games, Lakewood, Ohio

**Friday, August 13th**

8PM – Midnight: Live Kick-Off Show! (At Bottlehouse Lakewood) featuring:

– No One Is Listening Podcast

– Chatter Squadron Podcast

– Comics Generally Podcast

– Tabletop Board Game Cafe

Midnight – 2AM: Free Comic Book Day Midnight Opening! (At Superscript)

– Early access to exclusive Free Comic Book Day titles

**Saturday, August 14th**

10AM: Open Early For Free Comic Book Day (At Superscript)

– Over 50 FREE comic book titles

– Shop and earn raffle tickets

3PM – 8PM: Local Comic Artists and Vendors (At Bottlehouse Lakewood)

– Jake Kelly – Creator of Death, Destruction, Vice, & Sleaze

– John G, Tales to Demystify, and The Lake Erie Monster

– Gary and Laura Dumm – Ego and Hubris, American Splendor

– Big Bad B Movie Show

– Weird Realms

– Vagabond Press

– Free Period Press

– Unibrow Society

– Black Market Records

– Sultan Press

– Nathan Ward of Warpwish Comix and Fun-O-Planet

– Strange City Digest

– Outlandish Press

– Kris Moran – Creator of Peerless

8PM: Raffle (At Superscript)

– Over $1000 in giveaways – comics, games, and more!

– Shop at Superscript on Friday and Saturday to earn tickets

South Carolina

Borderlands Comics and Games, Greenville, South Carolina

We are excited to have these local artists joining us for #FCBD this Saturday!

Jason E. Gwinn, Donovan Hall, Brandon Hendricks, Lisa Peterson, Todd M Plumblee, Mitch Rogers, D Michael Watkins. The 501st Carolina Garrison and The Greenville Batman (1pm – 3pm) will also be here and if you give blood with The Blood Connection between 10-2 pm, you'll be able to skip the line to get your FREE COMICS!!

We are also having an epic sale! $3 Comics, Back Issues (on the floor) 40% off Comic Supplies 20% off Kids Rack 20% off, New Comics 20% off, Games 15% off, Graphic Novels 20% off,Gundams 15% off, Toys/Statues 15% off, Funko Pops 15% off, Posters 15% off

Richards Comics & Collectables, Greenville, South Carolina

Will have some creators here doing signings and selling some of their creative wares!

Derek/Nikki Davis, Bradd Parton. Duane Ballenger, Gregbo Watson, Christopher Lockwood and perhaps more.

Will have cosplayers on hand for photo Ops. Vindicated Entertainment will be here showing off some of their cool games. And we will open the basement area for some $1 books to sell and 1/2 priced trades/hardovers!

Texas

Nico's Comics and Games, Baytown, Texas

Bedrock City Comic Co, six locations across Texas.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY is Saturday, August 14 at all six Bedrock City locations!

Galleria Area – 6516 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77057:

Dave Roman: 10:00am-1:30pm

John Patrick Green: 10:00am-1:30pm

Mark A. Nelson: 10:00am-1:00pm

Oliver Banks: 10:00am-7:00pm

Soul Tooth: 10:00am

Powered by People- Voter Registration: 9:00am-12:00pm

Houston Hero Headquarters Cosplayers: 10:00am

Spring – 4683 FM 1960 W Houston, TX 77069:

Frank Campos Jr: 10:00am

Brian Salinas: 10:00am

Powered by People- Voter Registration: 9:00am-12:00pm

Houston Hero Headquarters Cosplayers: 10:00am

Clear Lake – 102 W. Bay Area Blvd. Webster, TX 77598:

Gabby "The Moonborn": 10:00am

Alexis Pilato: 10:00am

Powered by People- Voter Registration: 9:00am-12:00pm

Houston Hero Headquarters Cosplayers: 10:00am

Heights – 4602 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007

Caroline Layne: 10:00am

Tuyet Lan (Jill) Nguyen: 10:00am

Powered by People- Voter Registration: 9:00am-12:00pm

Houston Hero Headquarters Cosplayers: 10:00am

Sugar Land – 4831 HWY 6 Missouri City, TX 77459

Dave Roman: 3:00pm-7:00pm

John Patrick Green: 3:00pm-7:00pm

Shawn Machie: 10:00am

Peanutbutter Pigs: 10:00am

Powered by People- Voter Registration: 9:00am-12:00pm

Houston Hero Headquarters Cosplayers: 10:00am

Katy – 1266 N Fry Rd. Houston, TX 77084

Brittan Falcon: 10:00am

Nico Rodriguez: 10:00am

Powered by People- Voter Registration: 9:00am-12:00pm

Houston Hero Headquarters Cosplayers: 10:00am See Less

Wild West Comics and Games – Fort Worth, TX, Arlington, TX

-MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED TO ATTEND EVENT: With the Delta Variant on the rise the CDC has recommended that all indoor events require Masks which we will be doing to ensure a happy and safe event for customers and employees.

– Show up to our awesome event and receive two Free Comic Book Day Comics

– Receive one Extra Free Comic Book Day Comics per can food donation (CAN GOODS ONLY!) up to three Can Food Goods Total!

Vermont

Night Legion Comics, Rutland, Vermont

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day!! Come visit us! We'll have the 501st Legion and more here!

Virginia

Tosche Station, Springfield, Virginia

Join us and over 40 cosplayers for costume fun 10a to 5p! See members of the #JusticeLeague, the #Avengers, going head to head with a whole army of #Mandalorians and other #StarWars characters! Plus a giant sale in the shop, a free arcade, fundraising, artist tables, Jedi training, tabletop gaming, #Disney facepainters, music, treats, and more! The whole mall atrium will be setup like a #ComicCon and it's all free to attend for all our customers! See you there, next Saturday August 14!

United Kingdom

The Comic Shop, Crawley, England

It's Free Comic Book Day at The Comic Shop. Come celebrate with us with the wonderful people from Autism All Stars.

We're planning another Bake Sale, and we're having some amazing Cosplayers here for you to take pictures with.

Not to mention we will have a small selection of Free Comics, the day just so happens to coincide with a number of fun events happening in the Town Centre!



That Comic Shop, Preston

Barry Renshaw talented artist will be with us drawing and taking commisions all day

Collectors Assemble Banbury

Due to delays in distribution, we won't have all of our comics ready by 14th August so this year we'll have not one but TWO free comic book days, with the second being 28th August!

every customer that comes into store will receive ONE free comic with several ways to get more

Subscribers receive TWO extra comics

Loyalty cardholders receive ONE extra comic

spend over £10 in-store to receive ONE extra comic

a chance to take home 5 FREE comics of your choice from our selection of FCBD titles

PLUS our warehouse will reopen at 4 Parsons Street for anyone to dig through our 50p back issue comics

Forbidden Planet Wolverhampton

Due to us not getting all the comics shipped together, we are splitting Free Comic Book Day over 2 days. The next will be 28th August. There'll be plenty of free comics giveaways and possibly a surprise or two… Also joining us for one day only will be Central Legion, who will be fundraising and giving folks photo opportunities

Worlds Apart Birmingham

FREE FCBD comic books on a first come, first served basis

This includes the MARVEL FCBD titles on this day

General entry from 10:30am onwards

Early bird entry from 9:30am onwards for our standing order customers only!

Costume competition (this will run for both dates with winners chosen later this month!)

Art competition is in duration NOW, entry now closes on the 28th, winners to be drawn on the 29th – PRIZE BUNDLES!

Refreshments and free sweeties/treats

EXCLUSIVE comic and graphic novel offers

* Due to Loki's meddling some titles will be here by the 14th and others won't arrive until the 28th. Naturally, it wouldn't make for an epic saga without a difficulty to overcome so we won't know what's arriving when until they're here. We can sneakily tell you Marvel titles are confirmed to drop on the 14th but other than that its a surprise! We'll keep you guys in the loop on social media, so keep your eyes peeled!

* Standing Order customers can exclusively reserve titles from the 14th until the 28th if they can't make it in (subject to availability). These will be posted on social media as and when we get them in. Private message us or speak to a team member about this.

* Costume competition! You can dress up both days or one, it will all go into the same competition with the winners drawn on the 29th. If you do it on the 14th it just means we can show off your awesome outfits to inspire for date 2

New Zealand

Pop Stop, New Zealand

To celebrate Free Comic Book Day we are giving away free comics (While stocks last). All you need to do is POP-IN and say hi at any of our 3 locations (Sylvia Park, Papanui, Riccarton)to get your free comic from a selection of 25 plus titles. You will also get an additional comic if you come dressed up in Cosplay, Purchase anything or Buy any Manga or Graphic Novel!

Canada

Free Comic Book Day at Burlington Public Library

Come to Burlington Public Library for Free Comic Book Day! The goal of FCBD is to get comic books in the hands of people who might not otherwise read comics, or comic readers who might not otherwise read those titles. In other words, to showcase the huge variety of comic books available – there's something for everyone! We're also hosting a virtual workshop on FCBD – also free, of course: Intro to Drawing Comics (Sat Aug 14, 1 – 2pm). Learn the basics of comic design from artist Christopher Chamberlain, including layout, writing, drawing, inking, and colouring.