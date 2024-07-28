Posted in: Bad Idea, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Ghost Machine, gi joe, Minor Arcana, sdcc

Free SDCC Comics Selling on eBay, Batman, TVA, GI Joe, Bad Idea & More

At San Diego Comic-Con, you can often pick up previews of upcoming comic books, given away free, often as part of special events. And then flipped on eBay by certain mercurial types before anyone has even had a chance to leave the show. Which is exactly what is happening in 2024, from GI Joe to the TVA to Absolute Batman and, as always, the masters of this sort of thing, Bad Idea.

The San Diego Comic-Con Skybound Energon Universe Panel saw attendees able to take away an advance copy of November's GI Joe #1. And then upload it on their phones on eBay to sell it. And why not? Copies have now officially sold for $700 for the pair.

The Absolute Batman foil ashcan was given away at the DC Comics panel earlier this week. Intended to be limited to five hundred copies, when signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta have confirmed sales at $200. Unsigned copies have still sold for up to $175.

The Ghost-Spider #1 comic with the TVA cover given away after the Marvel Next Big Thing Panel has sold for up to $150 on eBay.

The Bad Idea black and white preview of Planet Death #1, available at their panel and the Tiki Bar Party last night have also been fetching a pretty penny, selling for up to $120 on eBay.

The Jeff Lemire Minor Arcana preview from Boom Studios has sold for up to $114 on eBay.

Universal Monsters: Frankenstein #1 Ashcan from Image/Skybound has sold for $101 on eBay.

The Hyde Street ashcan from Ghost Machine/Image Comics has sold for up to $35.

The Exorcism At 1600 Penn ashcan has sold for $13 on ebay.

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees Ashcan from IDW have sold copies for $21 on eBay.

The Monster High New Scaremester Ashcan from IDW has sold copies for a very reasonable ten dollars.

No copies of The Disciple by Joe Quesada have yet to be listed. Though expect a feeding frenzy when they do.

