Freestyle: Gale Galligan's New All-Ages Graphic Novel out in October

Scholastic Books will be publishing Freestyle from New York Times bestselling author Gale Galligan, a fun, high-energy graphic novel about friendship, family, and the last hurrahs of middle school. Cory's dance crew is getting ready for a major competition. It's the last one before they graduate eighth grade and go their separate ways to high schools all over New York City, so they have to make it count!

The group starts to have problems as their crew captain gets increasingly intense about nailing the routine, and things go from bad to worse when Cory's parents ground him for not taking his grades seriously. He gets stuck with a new tutor, Sunna, who he dismisses as a boring nerd… until he catches her secretly practicing cool yo-yo tricks. Cory wants to learn the art of yo-yo, and as his friendship with Sunna grows, he ends up missing practice and bailing on his crew — and they are not happy about it.

With mounting pressure coming from all sides, how is Cory supposed to balance the expectations of his parents, school, dance, and his new friend?

Freestyle has already earned a rave from Kirkus in their starred review: "The cartooning instincts on display are superb, always making room for setting, emotion, movement, and color for great visual variety… This inviting, heartfelt story will get readers into the groove of self-expression and lasting friendships."

Gale Galligan is the creator of the New York Times bestselling Babysitters Club graphic novel adaptations of Dawn and the Impossible Three, Kristy's Big Day, Boy-Crazy Stacey, and Logan Likes Mary Anne! by Ann M. Martin. Gale was featured in The Claudia Kishi Club, a documentary now streaming on Netflix. When they aren't making comics, Gale enjoys knitting, reading, and spending time with their family and adorable pet rabbits. They live in Pearl River, New York. Visit them online at galesaur.com.

Freestyle will be published on October 18th for $12.99.