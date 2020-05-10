From BBC Zoom to Marvel Comics #1000 - The Daily LITG 10th May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. With plenty of people still finding uses for those BBC Zoom backgrounds. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Bechdel, BBC Zoom, Baron Corbin and the Ten Most-Read Stories yesterday
- BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for BBC Zoom Backgrounds
- Baron Corbin Spills the Coffee Beans as Renee Young Makes Corn Soup
- Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
- San Diego Comics to Permanently Close, Can't Wait For Diamond Anymore
- Mansplaining The Bechdel Test To Rick And Morty Fans
- Why Batman Forever Turned Out to Be Never Again
- Rich Johnston Talks to "Michael Grey", Uncovers Their Real Identity
- Community Read Enrolls Pedro Pascal; Rick and Morty Season 6 Update
- Sean Gordon Murphy to Crowdfund Graphic Novel, The Plot Holes
- Comedian Tom Segura Says Wrestling's for "R****ds", Wrestlers Respond
Marvel #1000 and the Five Most-Read Stories one year ago
A year ago we were learning and scooping details on Marvel Comics #1000. Was that only a year ago?
- Welcome to Marvel Comics #1000 – Is This How Marvel Intends to Sell a Million Copies in August?
- Many More Creators For Marvel Comics #1000 – Has to Be One-Page Stories #MarvelComics
- LATE: Heroes In Crisis #9 Slips to the Same Week as Doomsday Clock #10
- Layoffs Follow Lion Forge/Oni Press Merger, As Does Backlash
- Marvel Shuts Down Claim That Marvel #1000 Teasers Not Diverse Enough
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.
- Titan Moon Comics Reading Time, Titan Moon Comics, Cedar Park, Texas 11am CST.
- Dollar Comics outlet sale and box deal, Ultimate Comics Super Secret Warehouse Store, 1213 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC 27606-3326, 8-4pm ET.
- 50cent Comics and $2 Graphic Novels, Madness Games and Comics, 3000 Custer Rd, Ste 310, Plano, Texas 75075 11am CDT.
- Online Comics Workshop by Leland Bjerg and Okanagan Comics Creators, 2pm PDT.
- Comics, Drankjes & Vrienden, Worlds' End Comics & Games, Ketelvest 51B, 9000 Gent, Belgium, 3-6pm UTC+02.
- Getting Into Comics: A One-Day Workshop Online by The Jim Higgins College of Comics, 1-6pm PDT.
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Rex Mundi creator Eric Johnson
- Comics journalist, Stephen Jewell
- Comics colourist Nate Lovett
- Comic book editor Murray R. Ward
