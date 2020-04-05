From John Byrne to Scott Lobdell – Daily LITG, 5th April 2020

People love to read about John Byrne and Wolverine – more than read about Scott Lobdell and X-Men – for now at least. Welcome to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
John Byrne, American Horror Story and the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday
- John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
- "American Horror Story": Ryan Murphy Prod Update: "AHS", "Pose", More
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "Supernatural": Eric Kripke Pens What Sam & Dean Would Be Doing Now
- Scott Snyder on Death Metal, Doomsday Clock, 5G and What Comes Next
- DC Comics' Dale Crain Dies, Family Trying To Bring Him Home
- Midtown Comics Runs 99 Cent Sale – Up to 95% Off
- Kane Cites Lincoln in Knox County Response to Tennessee Governor
- Happy Death Day's Scott Lobdell Writes New X-Men Comic For Instagram
- How Cheap Paper Influenced Jean Grey's Iconic Phoenix Costume
One year ago, when Jim Zub's biggest worry was piracy
- Jim Zub Says Thousands Pirated Champions #4 on Release Day, Asks for Reader Support
- "I Begrudge Stan Lee Nothing But Sole Credit": the Jack Kirby Tribute Panel at Wondercon
- 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 "Through the Valley of Shadows" [Preview]
- Tula Lotay's Secret 'Erotic' Cover For Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet's Faithless, Leaked (UPDATE: And Now Redacted)
- The Full Script for X-Liefelds #1, Ahead of Launch in July
- Marvel Doubles Price of Jim Lee XXL Hardcover
- Dragon Con Founder Ed Kramer, Rearrested, Given Access to County Court Computer Network by Judge
- DC's Year of The Villain 25 Cent Comic Gets Some Cover Text For FOC
- Thomas Wayne Removed From Batman #70, Cover Changed
Comics News & Events Happening Today
- Virtual Comics Meetup by Bakarmax, 9pm UTC
- At Home Comics Workshop by Leland Bjerg, 2-4pm PT
- Infinite Readers Virtual Sunday Comics Brunch #1 by Jennie Law and Comics Book Club, 11.30am-12.30pm ET
Comics Industry Birthdays Today
- Arthur Adams, creator of Monkeyman & O'Brien, artist on Longshot, Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, X-Factor, Fantastic Four, Hulk Ultimate X, The Authority, Godzilla, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Gumby
- Renee Witterstaetter, comic book agent/manager
- Tim Perkins, comic book lecturer and artist on Transformers, Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and more
- G. Scott Tomlin, CEO of Comics Dungeon
- Anthony Taylor, Licensing & Brand Manager at The Bram Stoker Estate
- Burt Colt, writer and artist of Saga Of A Doomed Universe
- R.G. Llarena, editor/writer for Heavy Metal Magazine
- Mark Poulton, EIC of Arcana, Savage Hawkman writer,
- Iain Laurie, artist of And Then Emily Was Gone and Sink
