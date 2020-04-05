From John Byrne to Scott Lobdell – Daily LITG, 5th April 2020

People love to read about John Byrne and Wolverine – more than read about Scott Lobdell and X-Men – for now at least. Welcome to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

John Byrne, American Horror Story and the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday

One year ago, when Jim Zub's biggest worry was piracy

Comics News & Events Happening Today

Comics Industry Birthdays Today

Arthur Adams , creator of Monkeyman & O'Brien, artist on Longshot, Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, X-Factor, Fantastic Four, Hulk Ultimate X, The Authority, Godzilla, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Gumby

Renee Witterstaetter, comic book agent/manager

Tim Perkins, comic book lecturer and artist on Transformers, Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and more

G. Scott Tomlin, CEO of Comics Dungeon

Anthony Taylor, Licensing & Brand Manager at The Bram Stoker Estate

Burt Colt, writer and artist of Saga Of A Doomed Universe

R.G. Llarena, editor/writer for Heavy Metal Magazine

Mark Poulton, EIC of Arcana, Savage Hawkman writer,

Iain Laurie, artist of And Then Emily Was Gone and Sink

