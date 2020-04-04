Happy Death Day's Scott Lobdell Writes New X-Men Comic For Instagram

Scott Lobdell has written and drawn a new X-Men comic for the Quarancomics Instagram feed. One of a number intent on supplying new comic books for those in isolation during the current situation. While better known for writing Happy Death Day, Lobdell wrote X-Men comics in the nineties during its most popular and best-selling run. He hasn't written for Marvel in some time. Instead, he writes comic books mostly for DC Comics and Aspen.

This X-Men comic book is definitely unofficial and falls within the pro-fan-fic bracket. Scott Lobdell is not the only well-known X-Men comic book creator to continue those stories well away from Marvel Comics. Two years ago, John Byrne started writing, drawing and publishing the X-Men: Elsewhen comic book on the John Byrne Forum. Marvel Comics representatives attempted to arrange to publish the comic officially, but plans came to nothing.

You may be denied new X-Men comic books right now, during a period when it is arguably the most exciting it has ever been. But there is a nostalgic kick in revisiting the X-Men of the seventies, eighties and nineties with some familiar names. Might Chris Claremont take up the gauntlet next?

You can read the first chapter of Scott Lobdell's Quarancomics X-Men comic, X-Gram, at this link. It is accompanied by the Quarantine Case Files by Frank Hannah. The feed promises a new horror comic by Flash Forward team of Lobdell and Brett Booth. There is also a new horror comic by Lobdell and Mercer.

While you can read the pencilled and lettered John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen at this link, for chapter one. Why not compare and contrast? And maybe look forward to when Marvel Comics is publishing their own X-Men comic books from Jonathan Hickman again. Or maybe Hickman can publish his own versions too.