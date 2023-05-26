From One Side of MCM London Comic Con May 2023 to the Other (Video) MCM London Comic Con has kicked off today, for a gorgeous summer weekend of comics, cosplay, consoles and categories!

MCM London Comic Con has kicked off today, for a gorgeous summer weekend of comics, cosplay, consoles and categories! Bleeding Cool, as ever, is running around the place like a blue-arsed fly-by and we have yet another From One Side Of The Show To The Other videos to display like a puffed-up peacock.

This is from Friday morning, while people are still lining up to get in, and th big Saturday and Sunday crowds are still at work or at school. But as the video continues, you see the numbers start to add up and what began as sparse becomes a crowd very quickly.

The Elizabeth Line was working a treat this morning, which meant for the most stress-free arrival at MCM London Comic Con to date. From Artists Alley to Cosplay Zone, the smiles are on everyone's faces. Unless of course you are a Dalek trying to reach the top shelf…

I'll be at the show all week, if you see me say hi, and if you can make it, well, Saturday and Sunday still have tickets!

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

