Frontera's Julio Anta & Jacoby Salcedo's Paco & Tiny MG Graphic Novel

Paco and Tiny, is a middle-grade graphic novel by comics creating team Julio Anta and Jacoby Salcedo, about Paco, a young Cuban immigrant who just moved to the big city, and his overly large dog, Tiny.

Julio Anta is a Cuban and Colombian American author from Miami, Florida. He currently resides in New York City and is best known for his comic book series Home, published by Image Comics, as well as work at Marvel and DC Comics, including Legion Of Bloom, New Talent Showcase, Batman Urban Legends and Marvel's Voices. He created the Young Adult graphic novel Frontera with Jacoby Salcedo, and Second Generation Blues from HarperAlley, the middle-grade graphic novel Speak Up Santiego and its sequel from Random House, and Si, Se Puede, a non-fiction graphic novel from Ten Speed Press.

Jacoby Salcedo, is a comic book illustrator who is based in Portland, Oregon. He is the co-creator of the Harper Collins YA graphic novel, Frontera with Julio Anta. He is also the artist on Dark Horse mini-series, It's Only Teenage Wasteland with writer Curt Pires. Jacoby has also been featured in multiple comic anthologies such as Legion of Bloom with Anta, Panel X Panel, Graphic Mundi's Covid Chronicles, and A Wave Blue World's Young Men in Love.

Samia Fakih at First Second has bought Paco and Tiny for publication for 2026. Julio Anta and Jacoby Salcedo's agent Jessica Mileo at InkWell Management negotiated the deal for world rights.

First Second Books is a prominent and ground-breaking American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Who is as brill as her surname sounds.