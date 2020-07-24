Funko at SDCC and DC Exits in The Daily LITG, 24th July 2020.

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. And yesterday that meant SDCC, Funko, McFarlane Toys, Grant Morrison and Courtney Simmons. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. Oh and in the UK, from tomorrow, it will be the law to wear face masks or coverings in shops…
Funko at SDCC and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
San Diego Comic-Con@Home began properly with a lot of merch and a lot of comic book scholarly panels, while Rian Hughes got a boost from Grant Morrison.
- Funko Answers Your SDCC 2020 Questions for the Big Day
- McFarlane Toys Debuts New Toy Line Raw 10 That Unleashes the Beast
- WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Senator Ted Cruz an Ass-Sucking Nazi
- Grant Morrison Calls XX "The Best Genre Book Of The Last 25 Years"
- Alolan Marowak Raid Guide: Catch Yours Before Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- Marvel Comics October 2020 Solicitations – X of Swords, ASM 50, More
- Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover Revealed – With Mark Waid
- USS Orville Starship Collection Comes To Comic-Con@Home
- Scarlet Witch Dark Mutant Secret Revealed In X-Men Empyre #1
- Place Your Bets For Permanent Status Quo Change in Fantastic Four #25
And five more you may prefer
Challenging pop culture history and the exit of one of the more notable figures of DC Comics in the last decade… catch up with what you missed.
- The Latest Marvel Comics Missing In Action Checklist
- Marvel 616 Is Named After A Town In Siberia
- Courtney Simmons, DC Comics SVP Publicity & Comm to Leave in August?
- Meet Killboy – James Tynion IV Self-Publishing New Comic Next Week
- Dennis O'Neil Tributes In This Week's Marvel and DC Comics
SDCC, one year ago…
One year ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…
- Tuk The Caveboy Responsible For The X-Men? Franklin Richards as the New Galactus? Two Histories Of The Marvel Universe, Tomorrow…
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Dolph Lundgren in… "Crime Stinks II"?
- Marvel Comics Solicitations For October 2019 – 27 Of Them Frankensteined
- Fearless #1 is an Actual Feminist Polemic – But Marvel Fanboys Will Want This Anyway (Major Spoilers)
- A New Look for Mania in Tomorrow's Venom Funeral Pyre, Kicking Off Absolute Carnage (Spoilers)
- Death Comes to Jane Foster: Valkyrie #1 – If Only They'd Listened to Shang Chi… (Spoilers)
- Death Comes to the Nova Corps in Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 (Spoilers)
- Unpublished John Byrne Captain America, Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips on Darwyn Cooke's Last Call and Steve Ditko's Wishes at IDW San Diego Comic-Con Panel
- So… I Just Bought a TARDIS… Help?
- Games Workshop Shares Awesome Sisters Repentia for "Warhammer 40K"
What's happening today… okay, it's just SDCC.
It does look like the comic book conventions are coming back, in small ways, but also an online version of the big one, SDCC.
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.
- Jeremy Day, creator of 3 In A Bed.
- Trevor Von Eeden, co-creator of Black Lightning.
- Aubrey Sitterson, writer on GI Joe.
- John Chandler, creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth.
- Colleen Doran, comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital.
- Ricardo Villamonte, artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers.
- Pat Oliphant, editorial cartoonist.
- Bob Greenberger, former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor.
- Helen Vesik, comics colourist.
- Richard Vasseur, comics journalist.
