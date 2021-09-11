Future State Gotham #5 Preview: In This Comic, Someone WILL DIE?!

Future State Gotham #5 promises a battle to the death between Peacekeeper Red and Next Batman, and if anyone here should know that dying is serious business, it's Peacekeeper Red. Hell, he spent decades on the shelf thanks to fans voting for him to die via 1-900 number! So he's definitely not going to go down without a fight. That being said, you can't be the Next Batman if you're dead either, so it's tough to call how this one is go.

Future State Gotham #5 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. Check out a preview below the solicit.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #5

DC Comics

0721DC086

0721DC087 – FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #5 CVR B ROSE BESCH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Simone Di Meo

Peacekeeper Red vs. the Next Batman—to the death! Captured and surrounded by psychopaths, Red Hood and the Next Batman must battle each other…to the death! It's a throwdown for the ages! And they're only too happy to do it! Plus, the origins of the newest Bat-villain, Warmonger, are revealed!

In Shops: 9/14/2021

SRP: $3.99