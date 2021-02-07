Future State: Next Batman #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Batman always takes the top of the Bestseller List, Future State or not, but Star Wars places twice in the top ten from two publishers courtesy of the High Republic. And a strong performance from Fear Case as well.

Future State : The Next Batman #3

Star Wars High Republic #2 Avengers #42 Immortal Hulk #43 Amazing Spider-Man 2nd Printing #55 Venom #33 Star Wars High Republic Adventures #1 Hellions #9 Future State Wonder Woman #2 Fear Case #1

Ssalefish Comics: Something of a slower week with a bit more spread between our top 10 titles. While Next Batman #3 snagged the bestseller spot, Marvel ultimately won out for majority occupancy. Star Wars High Republic Adventures #1 performed great, which is something of a surprise given that the Adventures titles from IDW typically don't do quite that well, but it makes sense as High Republic #2 sold just as well as the first issue. The let-down of the week was Image's Deep Beyond #1, which didn't draw much attention at all compared to other launches from Andolfo.

Rodman Comics: The Iowa weather here is playing havoc with our sales.

Fifth Element: Mostly a new indie week for me, with a lot of different #1 and #2 issues. They Fell From The Sky from Mad Cave was one I didn't expect to do so well, but it sold out immediately. Might be scarce in the UK? Immortal Hulk #43 did well, but only the variants. I haven't sold a single regular cover yet. Future State continues to potter along, with just the odd issue selling well. I ordered low for the #2 issues, and still have quite a few first print #1s leftover from last month. We'll see what happens.

Dr No's: Marvel totally controls this week with nine out of the top ten books–and the number one title was the second printing of Amazing Spider-Man #55, which outsold EVERY NEW RELEASE this week! Future State The Next Batman was the only DC title to crack our top ten (Future State Wonder Woman just barely missed out at #11). King in Black tie-in books took four of the top ten slots, and readers were constantly commenting about how much they're enjoying the event–both the main series AND the tie-ins.

Star Wars! Star Wars! People are excited about Star Wars again! Dark Horse Star Wars comics are nearly all gone from our back issue bin.

