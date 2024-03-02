Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cbr, gail simone

Gail Simone Joins the CBR X-Men Message Boards And Is Now An Article

Gail Simone joins the CBR X-Men Message Boards and, yes this has now become an article on Bleeding Col and everything.

On the X-Men message boards over on CBR, which used to host my Lying In The Gutters column from 2002 to 2009, they ran a thread linking to Bleeding Cool's scoop last month that Marvel's upcoming X-Men titles would see one team led by Rogue and another by Kate Pryde.

Almost two hundred replies in, Gail Simone has signed back up for the boards and has posted in the thread. Gail Simone used to write the You'll All Be Sorry column around the same time I was writing for CBR, which at one point included a pitch-perfect parody of my own work. It was from that column that she was hired into the comics industry, and began her illustrious career in the medium.

And because she is writing the Free Comic Book Day X-Men strip drawn by David Marquez, it has been presumed that she will be taking one of the klead X-Men writing roles in the upcoming From The Ashes relaunch in July. Well, Gail Simone's first post may be a second claw snickting.

Hy, all!

Okay, just wanted to drop in and get re-registered because it can only be done on the first of the month, apparently.

A lot of you may know that I started talking comics as a fan on Jonah's boards long before CBR became its own site, and then a column I had here is how I ended up getting recruited to write comics. So I have a real fondness for her despite how it has changed.

Anyway, I do hope to be able to communicate a bit here. I have been away from comics for a few years working on comics-related media in video games, tv, animation and board games, just for the fun of trying something new. But I have a TON of cool comics coming up and it's be fun to talk about it here, rather than the usual social media.

However, I do totally get that it can be a little tricky to be open about conversations when the writers or artists are right here, and readers have the right to give their opinions without worrying about that. So…

1) I don't take offense at this stuff, you can do your very best and some people will still genuinely not like it, it's a bummer because you want people to feel like they got their money's worth, you know? But it's going to happen every time, and that is okay.

2) I wonder if I should maybe instead just start a thread people can post on and ask questions or whatever, without interrupting the flow in threads like these?

Anyway, if it bugs posters to have us here sometimes, that's totally fair, there's probably some other way.

And boy there is some fun stuff coming.

I was wondering if such a post necessitated an article on Bleeding Cool. Inj its favour, it started with a Bleeding Cool article, but it was a bit ephemeral. And then AIPT did it anyway, and didn't even say what BC meant. So I thought, ah well, in for a penny… Gail Simone is writing X-Men everyone. And she replies…

"Thank you for the welcome, everyone! Looking forward to being able to talk about stuff, not sure which board to put a thread on at the moment…hmmm."

Now ask her about Cyclops' heat vision, why don't you?

