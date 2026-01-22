Posted in: Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Deadpool. Gail Simone

Gail Simone Returns To Deadpool For April Pool's Day

Gail Simone returns to Deadpool with CF Villa from Marvel Comics for April Pool's Day 2026

Article Summary Gail Simone returns to write Deadpool: April Pool's Day #1, launching April 1, 2026 from Marvel Comics.

Artist C.F. Villa joins Simone for a new story packed with Deadpool's signature chaos and surprises.

April Pool's Day brings variant covers to top Marvel titles like Iron Man, Punisher, Wolverine, and Captain America.

A universe-threatening calamity and tons of pranks make this Deadpool one-shot a must-read for fans.

Deadpool: April Pool's Day #1 is a new one-shot with Gail Simone returning to the comic book that made her name, with artist C.F. Villa and more, for the 1st of April, with April Pool's Day Variant Covers running across the Marvel line.

DEADPOOL: APRIL POOL'S DAY #1

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by C.F. VILLA & MORE

Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant Cover by JIM RUGG

On Sale 4/1

IT'S APRIL POOL'S DAY IN THE 616!

Join Wade Wilson as we celebrate April Pool's Day, the way our ancestors did – with tricks, gags, and potentially universe-ending calamity. Wait, what was that last one? The real trick is, Wade's being serious when he figures out how deadly the situation is on April 1st, and no one believes him! But you do, right? Because if not, this could spell the end of the Marvel Universe as we know it! "This year, Deadpool will once again host APRIL POOL'S DAY, an epic April Fool's Day celebration! In addition to a boatload of surprises including merchandise, digital content, and more, Marvel Comics will bring the fun to comic shops with a new DEADPOOL: APRIL POOL'S DAY one-shot written by legendary Deadpool scribe Gail Simone and drawn by acclaimed artist C.F. Villa and other fan-favorite talent."

With David Baldeón, Todd Nauck and Jim Rugg covers as well as a Kei Zama variant that spotlights Death's Head. And for the variant line across the covers… what is Deadpool doing to the Punisher??

IRON MAN #3 APRIL POOL'S DAY VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI – 75960621491400351

PUNISHER #2 APRIL POOL'S DAY VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN – 75960621516400261

WOLVERINE #18 APRIL POOL'S DAY VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

CAPTAIN AMERICA #9 APRIL POOL'S DAY VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!