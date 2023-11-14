Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gary frank, geiger, geoff johns, Ghost Machine

Tomorrow's Geiger: Ground Zero #1 is Ghost Machine's Inaugural Comic

Geoff Johns has declared tomorrow's Geiger: Ground Zero #1, as the inaugural publication of the Ghost Machine publisher.

Article Summary Geiger: Ground Zero #1 launches as Ghost Machine's first comic.

Prequel explores origins of Tariq Geiger after a nuclear apocalypse.

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank return for the prequel and upcoming series.

Questions of Tariq's transformation and Dr. Molotov's motives teased.

Geoff Johns has declared tomorrow's Geiger: Ground Zero #1, a prequel to his and Gary Frank's previous Geiger series, as the inaugural publication of the Ghost Machine publisher/imprint through Image Comics. The new creator-owned and operated media company was announced at last month's NYCC by Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Peter J. Tomasi, and Maytal Zchut.

With Geiger: Ground Zero #2 following on the 27th of December and Ghost Machine #1 in January. There's a three-page preview below… but spoilers after that. Be warned.

The special two-issue prequel series reveals the explosive origins of Tariq Geiger, the mysterious Glowing Man first introduced in Johns and Frank's series Geiger, which launched in 2021 and was published by Image Comics. And will reveal what happened to Tariq Geiger in the days after the nuclear bombs were first dropped? How did mankind survive the Unknown War? Who is the mysterious Russian scientist Dr. Molotov, and why is he hunting Geiger? And how does this tie all the way back to the American Revolution?

Well, we can't answer all that yet. The preview shows Tariq Geiger's family, Tariq Geiger sick "in the blood" and a fallout shelter… and some Airforce action.

As well as a return to the world to come. Spoilers going forward. Ground Zero #2 will see Tariq Geiger fighting for his own survival from what's left of society…as well as find whatever humanity remains inside his nuclear-powered body. But only with the help of his sole ally, Dr. Molotov, can he gain an understanding of his powers…and ward off the hunters after him. But how did he get that way?

Tariq Geiger was suffering bone cancer. Was undergoing a new treatment for it. Possibly experimental? So when the bomb hit and the Geigers got to the fallout shelters, and the neighbours tried to get them to open the shelter up, Tariq remained outside.

And the explosion seemed to affect him differently than anyone else… beats being bitten by a radioactive spider I suppose.

GEIGER GROUND ZERO #1 (OF 2) CVR A FRANK (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP230417

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank

MINISERIES PREMIERE The saga of THE UNNAMED continues! GEOFF JOHNS and GARY FRANK return to the apocalyptic world of GEIGER for a special explosive two-issue origin epic. What happened to Tariq Geiger in the days after the nuclear bombs first dropped? How did mankind survive the UNKNOWN WAR? Who is the mysterious Russian scientist Dr. Molotov and why is he hunting Geiger? And how does this tie all the way back to the American Revolution? Get ready to put on your hazmat suit and find out!In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99 GEIGER GROUND ZERO #2 (OF 2) CVR A FRANK (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT230470

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank

MINISERIES FINALE In the fallout of the UNKNOWN WAR, Tariq Geiger must fight for his own survival from what's left of society…as well as find whatever humanity remains inside his nuclear-powered body. But only with the help of his sole ally, Dr. Molotov, can he gain an understanding of his powers…and ward off the hunters after him. This all sets the stage for the upcoming monthly GEIGER series in 2024!In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!