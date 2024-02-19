Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: geiger, Ghost Machine, May 2024, Redcoat, Rook Exodus

Geiger, Redcoat & Rook: Exodus in Ghost Machine May 2024 Solicits

Ghost Machine has no launches in Image Comics' May 2024 solicits, but has second issues for Geiger, Redcoat and Rook: Exodus.

GEIGER #2

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE MAY 8

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVER A GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B, COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE, IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

THE UNNAMED SAGA CONTINUES! Tariq Geiger, his two-headed wolf Barney, and their surprising newfound companion begin their quest along the radioactive roads of the former United States to find a cure for the Glowing Man's nuclear-powered condition. But in order to obtain the information they need, Geiger's crew must first help a local sheriff catch and kill a masked raider that's pillaging the town. But what Geiger ultimately discovers chills him to his glowing green bones. And the ElecTrician isn't far behind…



REDCOAT #2

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE MAY 15

THE UNNAMED'S REDCOAT IS JUST GETTING STARTED! It is 1892! The year of Coca-Cola, the first public basketball game, and Lizzie Borden picking up an axe! It's also the year that immortal mercenary and former British Revolutionary War soldier Simon Pure finds himself the target of a mysterious cult. One that seems to know everything about him. And now Simon must do something he's never done before—accept help. Help in the form of the most unlikely of allies: a 12-year-old Albert Einstein obsessed with unlocking the secrets to Simon's magic!

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE. BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A WRAPAROUND BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B IVAN REIS

COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE DANNY MIKI , BRAD ANDERSON



ROOK: EXODUS #2

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE MAY 22

In the far future, the man known only as Rook wants out. He reckons anywhere is better than the crumbling planet Exodus, where all of nature—especially its

imported animal population—has grown out of control as the world's engine has utterly failed. Scavenging for an escape vessel, he's interrupted by the powerhungry bear master named Ursaw, who won't stop until he rules all of what remains of Exodus. Also: Who is the mysterious Dire Wolf? And is she Rook's ally…or enemy?

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVERS A & B. COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE JASON FABOK BRAD ANDERSON

