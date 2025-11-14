Posted in: Comics, Image, Movies | Tagged: bryan hitch, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, Redcoat
Geoff Johns And Bryan Hitch's Redcoat In Movie Development
Article Summary
- Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch’s Redcoat comic is being developed into a feature film by Atlas Entertainment.
- Redcoat follows an immortal British deserter navigating American history, blending action and adventure.
- The film adaptation is written by Geoff Johns, with Charles Roven and Alex Gartner producing for Atlas.
- Redcoat has become a top-selling hit for Ghost Machine and Image Comics since its debut in April 2024.
Charles Roven's Atlas Entertainment and creator collective Ghost Machine are developing a Redcoat feature film based on the comic book series created by Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch, published through Image Comics…
Atlas Entertainment and Ghost Machine announced today that they are developing a feature film adaptation of REDCOAT, the critically acclaimed series written by Geoff Johns (Aquaman), illustrated by Bryan Hitch (The Ultimates), colored by Brad Anderson, and lettered by Rob Leigh. REDCOAT's debut issue in April 2024 was an instant sellout, and the ongoing series has since established itself as a mainstay on the top seller charts for Ghost Machine and publishing partner Image Comics. The feature film adaptation will be written by Johns based on a story by Johns and Hitch and is being produced by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner for Atlas Entertainment. After a British deserter mistakenly gains immortality during the American Revolution, he is forced to face his cowardly past and fight against a sinister plot to destroy America. Reminiscent of the bombastic historical action in Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones, REDCOAT pulls back the curtain of American History to tell the legend of the unknown hero who saved us all.
"All great franchises are built on great characters and REDCOAT's Simon Pure is one of them. Funny, charismatic, and lovably roguish, he anchors the IP fantastically," said Gartner.
"I have known Geoff Johns for many years and in some cases had a front row seat to his excellent work in the DC world," said Roven. "Johns and Hitch have formed a brilliant collaboration as writer and illustrator of the Redcoat comics, which have become a top-selling fan favorite. REDCOAT is innovative comic material and ripe to become a tentpole."
"We're thrilled to collaborate with one of the most accomplished producers working today. From Oppenheimer to Wonder Woman, Chuck Roven helped bring some of the most iconic and inspirational films of our time to the screen," said Johns and Hitch.
Redcoat #15 was published this week, set in 1909. In the previous storyline, "Simon Pure teamed with various folk figures from history before encountering the time-traveling Northerner, who goes back in time to the Civil War to stop The Cobbler from changing history so the South wins the conflict. With the Cobbler's scheme thwarted (for now), the Northerner finds himself flung into the far future of Geiger's time, while Simon takes a more traditional route to the future—living his immortal life. Now that he's fully inhabiting the 20th century, Simon—who's hung up his Redcoat and stashed his secret books of magic— sports a new moniker to accompany his whole new outlook on life. Along with a new career as a tailor and new name, Simon also has a family. Simon Pure was the kind of man who'd rob you blind, steal your girl, and drink all your mead, but he'd apologize and stay in your good graces. By 1909, Simon adopted a whole new persona that readers won't recognize. But he soon finds his past can't stay buried forever."