Geoff Johns And Bryan Hitch's Redcoat In Movie Development

Posted in: Comics, Image, Movies | Tagged: bryan hitch, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, Redcoat

Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch’s Redcoat from Ghost Machine and Image Comics in Movie Development

Charles Roven's Atlas Entertainment and creator collective Ghost Machine are developing a Redcoat feature film based on the comic book series created by Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch, published through Image Comics…

Atlas Entertainment and Ghost Machine announced today that they are developing a feature film adaptation of REDCOAT, the critically acclaimed series written by Geoff Johns (Aquaman), illustrated by Bryan Hitch (The Ultimates), colored by Brad Anderson, and lettered by Rob Leigh. REDCOAT's debut issue in April 2024 was an instant sellout, and the ongoing series has since established itself as a mainstay on the top seller charts for Ghost Machine and publishing partner Image Comics. The feature film adaptation will be written by Johns based on a story by Johns and Hitch and is being produced by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner for Atlas Entertainment. After a British deserter mistakenly gains immortality during the American Revolution, he is forced to face his cowardly past and fight against a sinister plot to destroy America. Reminiscent of the bombastic historical action in Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones, REDCOAT pulls back the curtain of American History to tell the legend of the unknown hero who saved us all.

"All great franchises are built on great characters and REDCOAT's Simon Pure is one of them. Funny, charismatic, and lovably roguish, he anchors the IP fantastically," said Gartner.

"I have known Geoff Johns for many years and in some cases had a front row seat to his excellent work in the DC world," said Roven. "Johns and Hitch have formed a brilliant collaboration as writer and illustrator of the Redcoat comics, which have become a top-selling fan favorite. REDCOAT is innovative comic material and ripe to become a tentpole."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with one of the most accomplished producers working today. From Oppenheimer to Wonder Woman, Chuck Roven helped bring some of the most iconic and inspirational films of our time to the screen," said Johns and Hitch.