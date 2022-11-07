Ghost Rider #8 Preview: When Roadkill Fights Back

Johnny and Talia are attacked on the road by zombie roadkill in this preview of Ghost Rider #8.

Ghost Rider #8

by Benjamin Percy & Cory Smith, cover by Kael Ngu

Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad – working together?! As part of a splinter unit within the F.B.I., they will map out the shadow highways that crisscross the country, uncovering the larger design of an underworld conspiracy!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.1"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609979500811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609979500821 – GHOST RIDER 8 HITCH MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609979500831 – GHOST RIDER 8 COCCOLO X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $3.99 US

