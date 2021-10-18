Ghost Rider's First Appearance Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Ghost Rider is burning up on the back issue market right now, as rumors swirl that the MCU will see him sooner rather than later. Will it be Johnny Blaze, though? There are few different options now, but chances are, they might just go with the most well-known version of the Spirit of Vengeance. That means Marvel Spotlight #5, with the first appearance of Johnny Blaze, will continue to rise. For those missing this one in their collections, this CGC 5.0 copy is one you can snag at a decent price for this book at Heritage Auctions. It is currently sitting at $700 as of this writing, not too bad for this one. Check it out below.

Ghost Rider Has Always Been Big In Back Issues

"Marvel Spotlight #5 Ghost Rider (Marvel, 1972) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white to white pages. Origin and first appearance of Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze). First appearance of Roxanne Simpson. Mike Ploog cover and art. Currently tied for #6 on Overstreet's list of Top 25 Bronze Age Comics. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $282; FN 6.0 value = $423. CGC census 10/21: 230 in 5.0, 2889 higher. Johnny Blaze, the Ghost Rider, rides through the streets of New York City and accidentally witnesses two men killing another. Wanting no part of what's happened, he rides on but is then chased by the killers. Upon trapping him in an alley, the men are shocked to see Blaze's flaming skull. The Ghost Rider points his finger, causing flame to erupt on the ground. The men make a run for it, and Blaze rides back to Madison Square Garden, where he transforms back into his human form. He thinks back to try and remember what happened, hoping to find some answers in the past."

Even if this sees a flurry of bids, this is going to be a great copy of Ghost Rider's debut that anyone into owning keys should buy. You can go here and get more info and place a bid. While you are there, go ahead and take a look at all of the other books taking bids today as well.