Giant-Size Black Cat: Infinity Score #1 Preview: Plan Comes Together

It's Friday night, and you know what that means! Yes, once again, Bleeding Cool brings you looks inside all of the Marvel and DC comics hitting stores next week in a little feature we like to call Friday Night Previews, because these are previews, and it's Friday night. Of course, previews wouldn't be complete (according to the Bleeding Cool handbook) without SEO-rich keyword text in the opening paragraph and a clickbait headline, so that's what you're gonna get, baby! Infinity Score. It's a story so big, it couldn't finish in a regular ongoing series for a mere $3.99, so it concludes here in Giant-Size Black Cat Infinity Score #1 for a dollar more. Check out a preview below.

Giant-Size Black Cat: Infinity Score #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz

• This is it, the grand climax to INFINITE DESTINIES and INFINITY SCORE and the totality of BLACK CAT from the past two years, all in this oversize special!

• Black Cat has brought half of the Infinity Stones together, collecting a level of power that hasn't been seen in years! But to what end?

• This hasn't taken her out of the crosshairs of Nick Fury OR Nighthawk and with the Infinity Stones involved, can Thanos be far behind?!

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/8/2021

SRP: $4.99

