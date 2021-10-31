God Is Dead: Book Of Acts Alpha CGC 10.0 Alan Moore 14/150 At Auction

God Is Dead is a comic book series created by Jonathan Hickman and written by Mike Costa (and friends) and published by Avatar Press. It deals with ancient gods and goddesses from mythologies around the world coming to Earth to lay claim to the world of man, while a group of people named the Collective resist the ancient gods. God is Dead began as a six-issue limited series in September 2013, with Hickman and Costa as co-writers. Once the initial six-issue story arc concluded, the comic became an ongoing series with Costa as the only writer. But in August 2014, Alan Moore and Simon Spurrier wrote new story arcs entitled God Is Dead: The Book of Acts, as well as Mike Costa, with artists including Facundo Percio, Gabriel Andtraes and Rafael Ortiz. The series as a whole concluded in 2016 with its 48th issue.

Now a limited edition white leather-covered version of the first issue of the Alan Moore/Si Spurrier/Mike Costa series, God Is Dead The Book Of Acts: Alpha is at auction from Heritage Auctions. Numbered 14 out of 150, it is most likely to appeal to Alan Moore collectors, especially those looking for the more limited editions of his work. After all there are more than 150 Alan Moore obsessive collectors, and there are only 150 of these volumes created. And this one is in that rare CGC grade of 10.0. Of course being printed with a leather cover may have helped that. Currently at $56, it goes under the hammer in five hours.

God Is Dead: The Book of Acts Alpha CGC Numbered Edition #14/150 (Avatar Press, 2014) CGC MT 10.0 White pages. Alan Moore, Simon Spurrier, and Mike Costa stories. Gabriel Andrade, Facundo Percio, and Rafael Ortiz art. Leather cover. Blue foil logo. CGC notes, "#14 of 150". Not listed in Overstreet. CGC census 10/21: 66 in 10., none higher.