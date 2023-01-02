Gold Goblin #3 Preview: In This Preview, Queen Goblin… MUST DIE!!!

Welcome comic book fans! In this blog post, we'll be taking a look at the preview for Gold Goblin #3. In order to truly cleanse himself of his sins, Norman Osborn needs Queen Goblin to kick the bucket in this preview of Gold Goblin #3.

But don't worry, there's still time to check out the preview.

Gold Goblin #3

by Christopher Cantwell & Lan Medina, cover by Taurin Clarke

As if fighting Chasm wasn't enough, Norman Osborn now finds himself face-to-face with his own sins. That's right, Queen Goblin is back, and you should be scared.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 04, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620452600311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620452600321 – GOLD GOBLIN 3 J.S. CAMPBELL CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620452600331 – GOLD GOBLIN 3 FRANK VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

