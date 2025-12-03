Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: gotham, jorge jimenez, matt fraction, Minotaur

Gotham Organised Crime Like Never Before In Batman #4 (Spoilers)

Gotham Organised Crime Like Never Before In Batman #4 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez (BatSpoilers)

Article Summary Batman #4 introduces The Minotaur, a seven-fingered crime boss shaking up Gotham's underworld.

Gotham’s crime families unite under a new organization, each with a unique role and hidden agenda.

The Calculator, Noah Kuttler, returns as a mastermind information broker for Gotham’s villains.

Commissioner Vandal Savage and Batman are drawn into this organized crime network’s ambitious new plan.

Batman #4 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is out today from DC Comics. Introducing The Minotaur as the new seven-fingered Batman big bad. But also one of the old ones as well…

And it starts with quite a kick. As Batman is seeing the dribs and drabs of a new organisation that has set up in Gotham. Torus…

And the crime families making up that seven. The six, from Romans to Romanians… with a Penguin along the way.

With Minotair making the seventh, and emphasised by his own physical deformity, though one that might come in handy…

"Kuttler"… as Bleeding Cool suggested, the man in the chair is The Calculator, Noah Kuttler, a supervillain introduced initially as an enemy of the Atom in Detective Comics #463 (1976), created by Bob Rozakis and Mike Grell. The character was reinvented in the noughties as a master information broker, hacker, and tactical supervisor to other supervillains, and foil to Batman's partner Oracle. He also appeared regularly in the TV show Arrow, played by Tom Amandes. Initially, Noah Kuttler drew inspiration from the recently popular pocket calculator, featuring a large numerical keypad on the front and an LED display on the headpiece, for his powers and costume design. By typing on the keypad, he could make hard light constructs appear from the headpiece, similar to Green Lantern's power ring. It was the sixties, you see. In the 2004 miniseries Identity Crisis, he became a source of information for supervillains planning heists, offering suggestions of weaponry, assisting with logistics, and charging a thousand dollars a question, a villainous version of Oracle who also became a major player in the Infinite Crisis crossover Villains United as a member of Lex Luthor's Secret Society of Super Villains. And now working for the Minotaur… I do hope he is not just counting on his fingers.

But don't call it a gang, or a family, this is a process. With a plan.

And one that incorporates Batman into its mechanics. As well as Police Commissioner Vandal Savage…

Well, nothing like having ambition, right? Worked for Doctor Doom… for a little while at least. And with both Marvel and DC having a major Minotaur big bad, it's a good idea that they are doing crossovers once more… Batman #4 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is out today from DC Comics.

BATMAN #4

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ORGANIZED CRIME IN GOTHAM CITY HAS BECOME REALLY, REALLY ORGANIZED! As Bruce Wayne investigates the Crown of Storms, Batman pursues Anarky and discovers a criminal conspiracy hiding in plain sight that will change the game for crime and criminals in Gotham City…and the world! $4.99 12/3/2025

