Gothamites Blow Up "A Symbol Of Capitalism" in Next Week's Batman #156

Gothamites are to blow up "A Symbol Of Capitalism" in next week's Batman #156 by Chip Zdarsky and Tony S Daniel

Article Summary Gothamites plan to destroy "a symbol of capitalism" in Batman #156 by Chip Zdarsky and Tony S Daniel.

Batman faces challenges as he works to exonerate Jim Gordon from a crime he was framed for.

The Riddler threatens Bruce Wayne's empire, with plans to buy out the Wayne Foundation.

Don't miss "The Dying City" arc climax as mindless violence battles capitalism next week.

In recent issues of the ongoing Batman comic book series, protestors have been going up against Bruce Wayne and his "woke capitalism" in Gotham, trying not help poor people. Apparently, that's not an acceptable message for Christmas. And in next week's Batman #156 by Chip Zdarsky and Tony S Daniel, it seems that they are planning on blowing up "a symbol of capitalism" in the city. And new hero Commander Star, as commended by Gotham Police Commissioner Vandal Savage, seems happy to let them.

As Batman heads to free former Police Commissioner Jim Gordon for being arrested by the GCPD for a crime which Batman finally worked out that he didn't commit- or at least not willingly – the murder of Mayor Nakano, after sleeping with his wife. And yes, that he did do. And it's all down to one of the Gotham rogues…

Well, not the sleeping with the mayor's wife bit, but the killing of the mayor. Even if Batman has to prove it time after time.

Hilarious framing device there.

With Batman off to drag Edward Nygma, The Riddler, from his skyscraper offices, even as Nygma looks to buy Wayne Foundation out from under him? Which will triumph, mindless violence or capitalism? Batman #156 by Chip Zdarsky and Tony S Daniel will be published next Wednesday, on New Year's Day, from DC Comics. Start the year as they mean to go on, I guess.

BATMAN #156 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Tony S. Daniel (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE RIDDLER'S PLANS FINALLY REVEALED! The GCPD is closing in on their suspected killer–and on Batman! Wayne Enterprises is under attack as Nygma's plans come into focus. The Owls are not what they seem. Don't miss the thrilling penultimate issue of "The Dying City"! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/1/2025

