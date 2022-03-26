Green Lantern #11 Review: Out Of Hand

One of the great things about rollercoaster design is the false sense of things being essentially settled when more madness appears apropos of nothing, leading to things getting out of hand like a darker-robed Stephen Strange. Green Lantern #11 has that approach by combining two crossover-worthy challenges that have been developed over previous issues into something that literally says, "this isn't even my final form."

In the quaintly named Dark Sectors, John Stewart is the quest leader for a rapidly diminishing number of Green Lanterns whose rings all went dark when magical forces destroyed the central power battery on Oa. There, he has tamed something called the Godstorm and absorbed its power. That gives him a ridiculous new cadre of capabilities, including the ability to see the endgame of the magical attack on Oa as a weaponized Malthusian Guardian seeks to rid the universe of Oan influence. Now, John crosses billions of light-years to do something about it.

Geoffrey Thorne's script throws everything but the kitchen sink at this story, weaving together the Teen Lantern thread from previous issues (and even previous series), the making of Jo Muellin's special ring from Far Sector, the United Planets storyline that ran through Action Comics and more, including a guest appearance by the Justice League. What's best is that you don't need to have read any of that, as all the relevant information is here on the page. If you did read all that, this looks like the Kaiser Soze reveal, where all the threads tie together in a masterful fashion.

Then there's the art provided by Tom Raney, Marco Santucci, Maria Laura Sanapo, Mike Atiyeh, and Rob Leigh, distinguishing multiple voices (I love the lettering work Leigh did on Hippolyta and Lonar to make their voices stand out), taking on a truly titanic tussle, showing how the mighty fall and many more wonderful little moments that all added up.

This issue culminates years of stories that likely didn't have this outcome in mind, which is amazing. It's even more thoroughly impressive that, as big as this issue went, this is at best a penultimate look at whatever finish line this story presents. Thrilling to a fault, this is fantastic work and a nearly definitive run that changes the game in big ways. RATING: BUY.

Green Lantern #11

By Geoffrey Thorne, Tom Raney, Marco Santucci

Not even the combined power of the ex-Green Lanterns, Jo Mullein, and the United Planets can stop the Anti-Guardian! Will John Stewart arrive in time to defeat the threat, and do his new powers even stand a chance? The battle for the fate of the Green Lantern Corps and the entire universe hangs in the balance in the penultimate issue of the "Last Lanterns" arc!



Green Lantern #11 Review by Hannibal Tabu 8 / 10 John Stewart ascendant! Hal Jordan and the Justice League are fighting alongside the United Planets! A Guardian gone mad! This issue has almost everything! Credits Editors Paul Kaminski, Andrew Marino, Marquis Draper