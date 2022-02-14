Greg James And Chris Smith Follow Kid Normal With Super Ghost

Together with newsreader Chris Smith, BBC Radio DJ Greg James wrote the children's book series Kid Normal, a 6-book series about a normal boy living in a superhero world and trying to get through school. The first one was published by Bloomsbury and released in 2017 in the UK and the second one in 2018. The first book was named the biggest-selling children's debut of the year and have sold over 100,000 copies combined. The books have also been released in 19 other languages around the world. They also created The Great Dream Robbery book together as well. Well, the pair are working on a new superhero book series called Super Ghost, from Puffin for the end of the year. Greg James told Clive Anderson on BBC Radio 4's Loose Ends that "it's about a superhero dying in the first chapter, who then lives through a child." Greg James was surprised to discover that Clive Anderson knew about this project since it was still meant to be a secret. However, Bleeding Cool has been able to finagle out a few more details.

Fans of Marvel and Pixar will not want to miss this epic superhero adventure with a twist from Radio 1 broadcasters and bestselling authors of KID NORMAL and THE GREAT DREAM ROBBERY. 'Onward to the unknown!' It's just another day at the office for world-famous superhero Doctor Extraordinary as he battles his arch-nemesis Captain Chaos in yet another epic showdown. Unfortunately this one doesn't quite go to plan and they both get blown up inside a giant robot. Twelve-year-old Sonny Nelson, is devastated. A world without heroes is totally rubbish! But things take an even more extraordinary turn when Doctor Extraordinary returns as a ghost and only Sonny can see him . . .