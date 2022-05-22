Grendel: War Child #1 From 1992 Up For Auction Thirty Years Later

Grendel is a comic book created by Matt Wagner, first published 40 years ago in 1982 by Comico. A noir comic book that sought to mirror the likes of Diabolik, over the years it has become an analysis into the subject of violence and aggression. Hunter Rose is an author who also exists as an assassin who takes over organised crime in New York. Later, other people take the Grendel identity. Grendel: War Child was originally planned to run after the Devil's Reign storyline in Grendel, and appear in #41–50. However, life got in the way and Comico went bankrupt in 1990, taking Wagner a while to retrieve the rights from our good friend Andrew Rev, after a brief publishing hiatus. Before that could happen, though, Comico went bankrupt, after Wagner regained the publishing rights, Grendel: War Child was published in 1992 by Dark Horse Comics for the tenth anniversary of the character, written by Matt Wagner, drawn by Patrick McEown and coloured by Mireault with Simon Bisley covers. Set in the future, it features the character Grendel Prime as well as other Grendels. And that first issue from thirty years ago is up for auction from Heritage Auctions, with a CGC 9.8 slabbed copy of Grendel: War Child going under the hammer today

. It was the last series before Wagner returned to the Hunter Rose character and the much delayed Batman/Grendel crossover published by DC Comics, though that was created before War Child and just hung around in copyright limbo after the Comico bankruptcy. Grendel has had many revivals and publishing plans since and at the end of last year's Devil's Odyssey, a trilogy of series was announced, Devil's Crucible – Defiance, Devil's Crucible – Sedition and Devil's Crucible – Necrotic, though there are no publishing dates yet.