Grim #1 Preview: Grim Resgination

The Great Resignation has come to the Grim Reaping industry in this preview of Grim #1, launching this Wednesday, as the Grim Reaper himself has apparently resigned! And why shouldn't it? Employers are still struggling to meet the needs of a more demanding post-pandemic workforce, and Grim Reaping isn't exactly the kind of job with a lot of benefits. You can't work from home, like, ever, for one thing. And when's the last time there was any kind of innovation in scythe technology? Check out the preview below.

GRIM #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220773

MAR220774 – GRIM #1 CVR B FOIL FLAVIANO – $5.99

MAR220775 – GRIM #1 CVR C FRISON – $3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Jessica Harrow is dead. But her journey has only just begun! Discover the world of the afterlife, where Jessica has been recruited as a Reaper, tasked with ferrying countless souls to their final destination. But unlike the rest of the Reapers, she has no memory of what killed her and put her into this predicament. In order to unravel the mystery of her own demise, she'll have to solve an even bigger one – where is the actual GRIM REAPER? From acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and fan favorite artist Flaviano (New Mutants) comes a bold new vision of what comes after, and the nature of death itself!

In Shops: 5/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

